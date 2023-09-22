Bona Furtuna x Appetito

Appetito is pleased to partner with Bona Furtuna. Founded on the verdant slopes of Sicily's Monti Sicani mountain range, Bona Furtuna is dedicated to producing, sourcing and promoting the highest quality organic heirloom ingredients and cuisines from Italy. Working in concert with farmers, artisans and craftsmen throughout the country, they strive to discover and preserve heritage products using only the best expressions of environmental stewardship of the land. Bona Furtuna’s dedication to sustainability has led them to become Carbon Neutral Certified, a certified B Corporation and a member of 1% for the Planet.

For a limited time, when you purchase an annual paid subscription to Appetito, you will receive a gift package including Bona Furtuna products. See the offers below.

Bona Furtuna Heritage Blend Single-Estate Olive Oil

"Sotto Cinque" or "Under $50" Annual Subscription to Appetito:

$49.99 per year

Package includes:

1 500-ml bottle of Bona Furtuna Heritage Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($39.95 value)

1 book from an Appetito co-founder or contributor (approx. $19.95 value)

"Sotto Dieci" or "Under $100" Annual Subscription to Appetito:

$99.99 per year

Package includes: