A Roasted Tomatoes and Burrata Recipe Inspired by a Chef and Olive Oil Collaboration

Chef Karen Akunowicz , the James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef of Boston’s Fox & the Knife and Bar Volpe , known for her innovative approach to Italian cuisine, has partnered with Bona Furtuna , Sicily’s B Corp.-Certified purveyor of premium Italian fare, to launch an exclusive 100% Organic Chef’s Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil, that became available last June.

The versatility of the Bona Furtuna x Karen Akunowicz Chef's Blend makes it a perfect match for freshly made pasta, savory and spongy focaccia, farmers cheese, cucumber salad and red snapper. Or this unctuous, spicy roasted tomato dish with burrata.

Warm Roasted Tomatoes and Burrata with Chili







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Karen Akunowicz Course: Appetizers Cuisine: Italian Servings 2-4 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes Ingredients 2 2 balls of burrata (Maplebrook and Lioni are great brands)

1 portion 1 tomatoes on the vine, about 8 tomatoes

6 tablespoons 6 KA Chef's blend Olive Oil with more for drizzling

2 teaspoons 2 kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon 1/2 ½ teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon 1 fresh red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon 1 flaky finishing salt (like Maldon or Jacobson's) Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Take the burrata out of the fridge to temper.

Place the tomatoes still on the vines (plus any that fall off the vines) on a sheet pan. Rub or brush gently with 5 tablespoons of KA Chef's blend olive oil and sprinkle generously with kosher salt and pepper.

Roast for 10 to 15 minutes, until the tomatoes are tender and a few start to brown. Remove from the sheet tray and place on a platter.

Serve on the stem hot or warm.

Add the burrata and sprinkle chili flakes and flaky finishing salt.

Spoon the warm olive oil from the sheet tray on top of the tomatoes and the cheese.

Serve with a pile of toasted sourdough bread.