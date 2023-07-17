Skip to Content
A Roasted Tomatoes and Burrata Recipe Inspired by a Chef and Olive Oil Collaboration

Acclaimed Boston Chef Karen Akunowicz has teamed up with Siciliy's Bona Furtuna for a signature olive oil perfect for recipes like the one shared with Appetito for roasted tomatoes and burrata with chili.

9:00 AM EDT on July 17, 2023

olive oil being poured over burrata

Chef Karen Akunowicz teamed up with Bona Furtuna to create a new specialty olive oil, featured in the roasted tomatoes and burrata recipe included here.

Chef Karen Akunowicz, the James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef of Boston’s Fox & the Knife and Bar Volpe, known for her innovative approach to Italian cuisine, has partnered with Bona Furtuna, Sicily’s B Corp.-Certified purveyor of premium Italian fare, to launch an exclusive 100% Organic Chef’s Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil, that became available last June.

The versatility of the Bona Furtuna x Karen Akunowicz Chef's Blend makes it a perfect match for freshly made pasta, savory and spongy focaccia, farmers cheese, cucumber salad and red snapper. Or this unctuous, spicy roasted tomato dish with burrata.

Warm Roasted Tomatoes and Burrata with Chili

Recipe by Karen Akunowicz Course: AppetizersCuisine: Italian
Servings

2-4

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 2 balls of burrata (Maplebrook and Lioni are great brands)

  • 1 portion 1 tomatoes on the vine, about 8 tomatoes

  • 6 tablespoons 6 KA Chef's blend Olive Oil with more for drizzling

  • 2 teaspoons 2 kosher salt

  • 1/2 teaspoon 1/2 ½ teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper

  • 1 teaspoon 1 fresh red pepper flakes

  • 1 teaspoon 1 flaky finishing salt (like Maldon or Jacobson's)

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  • Take the burrata out of the fridge to temper.
  • Place the tomatoes still on the vines (plus any that fall off the vines) on a sheet pan. Rub or brush gently with 5 tablespoons of KA Chef's blend olive oil and sprinkle generously with kosher salt and pepper.
  • Roast for 10 to 15 minutes, until the tomatoes are tender and a few start to brown. Remove from the sheet tray and place on a platter.
  • Serve on the stem hot or warm.
  • Add the burrata and sprinkle chili flakes and flaky finishing salt.
  • Spoon the warm olive oil from the sheet tray on top of the tomatoes and the cheese. 
  • Serve with a pile of toasted sourdough bread.

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

See all posts