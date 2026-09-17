‘Tis the Season for Smashed Figs with Prosciutto, Cheese & Honey

Growing up, figs meant one of two things to me: the sweet, jammy filling of a Fig Newton, or the tree in my grandfather's backyard that produced them every fall in abundance. They've always felt like a family memory to me first, and an ingredient second.

This recipe leans away from the sweet preparations that figs are usually known for. Instead, peeled and gently smashed figs are layered with thinly sliced prosciutto, a good cheese — fresh mozzarella for something milder, or gorgonzola if you want a sharper bite — torn basil, and a light drizzle of honey. The result is sweet, savory, a little rustic, and genuinely beautiful on a plate, without requiring any real skill or time to pull together.

Figs are only around for a few short weeks each year, and I think they deserve a moment outside of dessert. Serve this with good crusty bread for scooping — it's the kind of dish that makes you look like a more effortful host than you actually had to be, and it might just become your new favorite way to use them while they last.