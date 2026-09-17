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‘Tis the Season for Smashed Figs with Prosciutto, Cheese & Honey

This seasonal fig recipe combines sweet and savory ingredients for dynamic flavor and a beautiful presentation.

2:00 PM EDT on September 17, 2026

Smashed Figs with Prosciutto, Cheese & Honey by Danielle Kaye.

Smashed Figs with Prosciutto, Cheese & Honey by Danielle Kaye.

Growing up, figs meant one of two things to me: the sweet, jammy filling of a Fig Newton, or the tree in my grandfather's backyard that produced them every fall in abundance. They've always felt like a family memory to me first, and an ingredient second.

This recipe leans away from the sweet preparations that figs are usually known for. Instead, peeled and gently smashed figs are layered with thinly sliced prosciutto, a good cheese — fresh mozzarella for something milder, or gorgonzola if you want a sharper bite — torn basil, and a light drizzle of honey. The result is sweet, savory, a little rustic, and genuinely beautiful on a plate, without requiring any real skill or time to pull together.

Figs are only around for a few short weeks each year, and I think they deserve a moment outside of dessert. Serve this with good crusty bread for scooping — it's the kind of dish that makes you look like a more effortful host than you actually had to be, and it might just become your new favorite way to use them while they last.

Smashed Figs with Prosciutto, Cheese & Honey

Smashed Figs with Prosciutto, Cheese & Honey

Recipe by Danielle Kaye
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4 (appetizer)

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

5

minutes

Ingredients

  • 8-10 8-10 ripe fresh figs, peeled

  • 4 oz. 4 thinly sliced prosciutto

  • 2 oz. 2 cheese of choice — fresh mozzarella balls for something milder and creamier, or gorgonzola for something sharper and spicier

  • a handful of fresh basil leaves, torn (or arugula)

  • 1-2 tbsp. 1-2 honey, for drizzling

  • good, crusty bread, for serving

  • flaky salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

  • Peel the figs and arrange them in a circle on a serving plate.
  • Cover with plastic wrap, then use the back of a cup to gently smash each fig, flattening it so the interior is visible.
  • Remove the plastic wrap, then scatter the prosciutto, cheese, and basil over the top.
  • Drizlle with honey, and finish with a touch of flaky salt and cracked pepper.
  • Serve with good crusty bread — scoop and slather, don't worry about making it neat.

Notes

  • This comes together in minutes and is best served the moment it's assembled, while the figs are still glossy and fresh.

  • Fresh mozzarella keeps it milder and creamier; gorgonzola adds sharpness and a little more bite if you want a bolder version.

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