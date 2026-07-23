Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Recipes

Italian Summer Fig Preserve Recipe

This homemade preserve turns fresh summer figs into a pantry staple you'll enjoy throughout the year.

10:00 AM EDT on July 23, 2026

Bowl of homemade fig preserve with a loaf of rustic bread.

Serve the finished preserve with warm bread or your favorite Italian cheeses.

In Italy, they say "Ogni frutto ha la sua stagione" — every fruit has its season. Figs are one of summer's greatest gifts, arriving for just a short time before disappearing until the following year. That is why Italians have long embraced the tradition of preserving nature's bounty, or fare la conserva, so those fleeting flavors can be enjoyed well beyond the harvest.

This Summer Fig Preserve honors that tradition with ripe figs, aged balsamic vinegar, fragrant rosemary, and a hint of ginger, creating a preserve that is both rustic and elegant. Spoon it over creamy burrata, pair it with aged Pecorino or Parmigiano Reggiano, serve it alongside roasted meats, or simply spread it on warm, crusty bread. However you enjoy it, this is a little taste of la dolce vita, capturing the warmth of an Italian summer to savor long after fig season has come and gone.

Savor the season with more Italian-inspired summer recipes.

Summer Fig Preserve
Pin
Print

Summer Fig Preserve

Recipe by Lowcountry Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 lb. 2 ripe, fresh figs (stems removed and quartered)

  • 1 cup 1 good quality balsamic vinegar

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 honey (or more to taste)

  • 1 tbsp. 1 fresh lemon juice

  • 1 tsp. 1 finely chopped fresh rosemary

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 kosher salt

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 ground ginger

  • freshley ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

  • Place the figs, balsamic vinegar, honey, lemon juice, rosemary, ginger and salt in a medium saucepan.
  • Bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat.
  • Reduce the heat to low and cook for 30–40 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the figs have completely softened.
  • Season with a few grinds of black pepper and adjust the sweetness with a little more honey if desired.
  • Cool completely and transfer to clean jars.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Want to be the first to know about Italian food events, restaurant openings and culinary travel? Subscribe to the Appetito weekly newsletter.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

News

Giada De Laurentiis Partners with Peroni to Bring Buchette del Vino Experience to the U.S.

The limited-time pop-up invites guests to enjoy an authentic Italian aperitivo experience inspired by one of Florence's most charming traditions.

July 23, 2026
Recipes

Almond Semifreddo with Whipped Cream and Amarena Cherries

Cool, creamy, and easy to slice, this Italian favorite is a refreshing way to end a summer meal.

July 23, 2026
Recipes

Try This Lemon Risotto and Cocktail from Grand Hotel La Favorita

There's no better way to celebrate National Lemon Day than with recipes inspired by Italy's legendary Sorrento lemons.

July 23, 2026
Recipes

Stuffed Calamari Recipe with Black Olive Ratatouille

This colorful seafood entrée lets fresh ingredients do the heavy lifting.

July 22, 2026
Features

Spirito di Patata: When Italians Blame the Potato for a Bad Joke

The humble potato has fed generations of Italians. Their sense of humor is another matter.

July 22, 2026
News

Appetito’s Andrew Cotto on Little Italy and “Mapgate” in NYC

Appetito's EIC appeared on the "Little Italy" podcast to discuss issues surrounding the recent "Mapgate" controversy in New York City.

July 21, 2026