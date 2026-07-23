Italian Summer Fig Preserve Recipe

In Italy, they say "Ogni frutto ha la sua stagione" — every fruit has its season. Figs are one of summer's greatest gifts, arriving for just a short time before disappearing until the following year. That is why Italians have long embraced the tradition of preserving nature's bounty, or fare la conserva, so those fleeting flavors can be enjoyed well beyond the harvest.

This Summer Fig Preserve honors that tradition with ripe figs, aged balsamic vinegar, fragrant rosemary, and a hint of ginger, creating a preserve that is both rustic and elegant. Spoon it over creamy burrata, pair it with aged Pecorino or Parmigiano Reggiano, serve it alongside roasted meats, or simply spread it on warm, crusty bread. However you enjoy it, this is a little taste of la dolce vita, capturing the warmth of an Italian summer to savor long after fig season has come and gone.

Savor the season with more Italian-inspired summer recipes.

Pin Print Summer Fig Preserve Recipe by Lowcountry Bella







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Ingredients 2 lb. 2 ripe, fresh figs (stems removed and quartered)

1 cup 1 good quality balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup 1/4 honey (or more to taste)

1 tbsp. 1 fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. 1 finely chopped fresh rosemary

1/4 tsp. 1/4 kosher salt

1/2 tsp. 1/2 ground ginger

freshley ground black pepper, to taste Directions Place the figs, balsamic vinegar, honey, lemon juice, rosemary, ginger and salt in a medium saucepan.

Bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat.

Reduce the heat to low and cook for 30–40 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the figs have completely softened.

Season with a few grinds of black pepper and adjust the sweetness with a little more honey if desired.

Cool completely and transfer to clean jars. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook