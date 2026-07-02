The Heart of Little Italy Beats at Sarabella’s in North Myrtle Beach

In a world where chain restaurants seem to occupy every corner, there is something deeply comforting about walking into a place where everyone knows your name, the recipes have been passed down for generations, and the aroma of simmering sauce feels like a warm embrace.

That is exactly what you'll find at Sarabella's Italian Deli & Pizzeria in North Myrtle Beach. Founded by husband-and-wife team Nickolas and Sherry Sarabella, Sarabella's opened in 2021 with a simple mission: bring authentic Italian-American flavors to the South Carolina coast. What began as a specialty market and deli at the Shops on Main, has quickly grown into one of the area's most beloved culinary destinations. In 2025, the business doubled its footprint by adding a full-service pizzeria, and in 2026, Sarabella's earned the prestigious North Strand Readers' Choice Award for Best Pizza, while also being recognized as a finalist for Best Sandwich, Best Deli, and Best Lunch.

A Family Story Rooted in Italy

A family photograph reflects the traditions behind Sarabella's.

For Nick, food isn't just a business - it's part of his family story. A first-generation Italian-American, Nick was born into a family whose roots trace back to Naples. His grandparents arrived through Ellis Island and settled in Brooklyn, where food, family, and tradition were woven into everyday life. "Every weekend was a feast," Nick recalls. "There was always enough food for everyone and then

some."

Those gatherings featured everything from calamari with onions ( his childhood favorite) and the famous sheep ’s head, to the Feast of the Seven Fishes at Christmas. Family recipes were treasured, passed down through generations, and served alongside stories of the old country.

Nick's family history runs deep in both Italy and New York. His great-great-grandparents owned Panariello Palace, a bed and breakfast south of Naples situated high in the hills. It serves as a tranquil, nature-surrounded base to explore the Amalfi Coast, Sorrento, and Pompeii. They also owned the village bakery and restaurant. Back in New York, his Uncle Mike owned the famous

Sabella's on Mulberry Street in Manhattan's Little Italy.

Pizza, Pastries and Family Recipes

Sarabella's award-winning New York-style pizza.

Perhaps it's no surprise that Nick entered the restaurant business at an early age. At just 18 years old, he was given ownership of two pizza shops in Manhattan's East Village. He later opened another pizzeria before eventually leaving city life behind. After relocating to Long Island, he built a successful contracting business while also operating a butcher shop, bakery, and pizzeria across from the well-known Entenmann's Bakery.

Then life took a turn. Looking for a slower pace and a better quality of life, Nick and Sherry took a three-day trip to Myrtle Beach. By the time they headed home, the decision had already been made. “We knew this was where we wanted to be," they said. They packed up their lives and headed south. Soon after arriving, Sherry discovered that preparing a traditional Italian Sunday dinner wasn't as easy as it had been back home. Finding quality bread, imported cheeses, olive oils, pastries, and specialty ingredients often meant visiting multiple stores.

The solution? Open one themselves.

Sarabella's was born out of necessity and passion. The market and deli quickly became a destination for locals seeking authentic Italian products and prepared foods. Customers found imported cheeses, olive oils, fresh breads, pastries, New York-style heroes, chicken parmesan sandwiches, meatball subs, and all the ingredients needed to recreate family recipes at home.

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More Than a Neighborhood Deli

Imported Italian pantry staples line the market shelves.

Today, some of the deli's most popular offerings include Sherry's famous lasagna, slow-cooked meatballs that simmer for twelve hours, prepared take-home meals, and her legendary spicy roast beef. And then there's the pizza. The addition of the pizzeria in 2025 brought New York-style pies to the

Grand Strand, drawing loyal customers from across the region. The next chapter for Sarabella's is already underway, with plans to combine the market and pizzeria into a seamless open-concept experience.

Yet perhaps the sweetest part of the story can be found in the dessert case. Nick proudly makes his great-grandmother Maria's cheesecake recipe, a family treasure that has survived generations and countless family gatherings. Customers rave about it.

Nick still makes his great-grandmother Maria's cheesecake recipe.

The pastry program is equally impressive. House-made sfogliatelle, cannoli, tiramisu, and seasonal favorites like St. Joseph pastries draw regular visitors who stop in simply for coffee and something sweet.

But what truly makes Sarabella's special isn't just the food.

While sitting and writing this feature, I watched a steady stream of customers come through the door. One of them was Big Al, a Brooklyn native who has lived in North Myrtle Beach for eight years. “Sarabella's is my home away from home," he told me. "And trust me, I've tried all the Italian delis around here." Not long after, Sal from New Jersey walked in. He's been in North Myrtle Beach for thirteen years and visits Sarabella's two or three times every week. “This is my spot," he said with a smile. "Five stars."

The dining room at Sarabella's Italian Deli & Pizzeria.

As I watched Nick and Sherry greet customers by name, chit chat and hand them their orders, it became clear that Sarabella's offers something far greater than great pizza and sandwiches. It offers connection. It offers tradition. It offers a place where people gather around food the same way families have done for generations.

In many ways, stepping into Sarabella's feels less like visiting a restaurant and more like taking a seat at a large family dining room table where everyone is welcome, the food never stops coming, and the stories are just as important as the meal itself.