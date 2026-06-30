Oak City Amaretto: A Family Legacy Bottled

For Anthony Scalabrino, founder of Oak City Amaretto, the path from naval aviator to craft spirits entrepreneur was anything but conventional. Before launching his award-winning liqueur brand, Scalabrino spent nearly a decade as a U.S. Navy pilot, rising to become a flight instructor; an achievement attained by only a small percentage of naval aviators. His military career took him around the globe, from Scotland and Iceland to Bulgaria, Cabo Verde, Spain, Djibouti, and Sicily. It was during those years abroad, particularly his time in Italy, that he developed a deeper appreciation for food, wine, and the traditions that connect

generations.

While stationed in Sicily, Scalabrino often sought out local wineries, bringing bottles of Nero d'Avola and Etna Rosso back to share with friends and colleagues. Those experiences strengthened his connection to his family's Sicilian roots and ultimately helped inspire what would become Oak City Amaretto.

Founded in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2017, Oak City Amaretto takes its name from Raleigh's longtime nickname, "The City of Oaks." At the time, Scalabrino was teaching Naval ROTC, serving as the freshman advisor and recruiting officer, and pursuing a Masters Degree in Computer Networks. Despite the demanding schedule, he launched the company while balancing military

service, graduate studies, and family life.

Anthony Scalabrino speaks during the early days of production at Raleigh Rum Company.

The idea for the business emerged during a visit to Raleigh Rum Company with his wife, Miranda. After touring the distillery, Scalabrino wondered whether his grandmother's homemade amaretto recipe could be produced commercially. Few believed he would follow through, including Miranda and the distillery team, but nearly a decade later, Oak City Amaretto has become a recognized craft

spirits brand with distribution across North Carolina andWisconsin.

The early years were defined by grit and persistence. Scalabrino launched the business with approximately $7,500 of their own money and produced every batch by hand using an induction cooktop, a 160 quart stainless steel kettle, and a mixing paddle. Working in a non-climate-controlled warehouse, he spent countless hours cooking 110 gallon batches, applying labels by hand, and filling bottles alongside Miranda, often during marathon weekend production

sessions that stretched well beyond 16 hours.

"It was a sugary mess," he recalls. "There were many days and weeks we wanted to quit." Instead, the couple reinvested nearly every dollar back into the business. As demand grew, they upgraded equipment and improved efficiency. After personally producing every bottle for five years, they transitioned manufacturing first to Raleigh Rum Company and, since June 2025, to Central Standard Distillery inMilwaukee.

Want to be the first to know about Italian food events, restaurant openings and culinary travel? Subscribe to the Appetito weekly newsletter.

Oak City Amaretto has earned national recognition while staying true to its Sicilian family recipe.

At the heart of Oak City Amaretto is a family story that stretches back generations. Scalabrino's great grandmother immigrated to America from Trapani, Sicily, arriving through Ellis Island as a child. Her daughter, Anthony's beloved grandmother, created the family's homemade amaretto recipe after her husband (Anthonys grandfather), said he enjoyed the amaretto. From

there, she made it every Christmas. For the Scalabrino family, the bottle on her holiday table was as essential as the food itself.

Some of Anthony's fondest childhood memories revolve around weekends at his grandmother's house: homemade pasta and meatballs, dancing to polka records in the living room, marathon Nintendo sessions with his brothers, and conversations that continued long into adulthood. He called her every Sunday while in college at the United States Naval Academy , often talking for more than half an hour.

"She was legitimately my best friend," he says.

A homemaker and later a line supervisor at a Keebler factory, a notable achievement for an immigrant woman of her generation, she embodied values that continue to guide the business today: kindness, humility, and treating others with respect. Her image appears on every bottle of Oak City Amaretto, a tribute to both her influence and her role as the matriarch behind the recipe.

Scalabrino has remained remarkably faithful to that original family formula, making only minor adjustments to accommodate ingredients sourced at commercial scale. Oak City Amaretto is crafted with all-natural ingredients and a grain-neutral, corn-based spirit. It is never aged, and its rich amber color comes entirely fromthe raw ingredients rather than artificial coloring.

The result is a balanced, approachable liqueur with notes of cherry and caramel on the palate, followed by hints of apricot and almond on the finish. Smooth and flavorful without being overly sweet, it reflects both its Italian heritage and its modern craft spirit sensibility.

Anthony and Miranda Scalabrino, whose family story continues to shape Oak City Amaretto today.

Today, every batch is blended and bottled at Central Standard Distillery in Milwaukee, while maintaining the same commitment to quality and natural ingredients that defined the brand from the beginning. Scalabrino encourages consumers to enjoy Oak City Amaretto however they prefer, whether it’s

sipping it neat, serving it over ice, drizzling over ice cream, or incorporating it into classic cocktails. Its versatility extends beyond the bar as well. Bakers frequently use it in pound cakes, cheesecakes, biscotti, cookies, and other desserts, substituting a splash of amaretto wherever recipes call for vanilla or almond extract.

Looking ahead, Scalabrino hopes to build Oak City Amaretto into a nationally recognized household name while remaining true to the values that inspired it: family, authenticity, craftsmanship, and the pursuit of exceptional all-natural ingredients. That vision received national recognition in June 2026, when Oak City Amaretto was named a winner of the Good Food Awards, one of the country's most respected honors celebrating craftsmanship, sustainability, and responsible sourcing. The brand was one of only a handful of Wisconsin producers recognized that year. Also, a little more to boast about, they won silver at the 2026 San Fransisco World Spirits Competition!

For Scalabrino, the award represents more than business success. It is validation that a family recipe carried from Sicily to America generations ago can still bring people together - one glass at a time.