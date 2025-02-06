Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Make Restaurant-Quality Fried Calamari at Home

The Classic Italian American series with Chef Matthew Cutolo of legendary Brooklyn restaurant Gargiulo's continues with Fried Calamari.

9:00 AM EST on February 6, 2025

Fried Calamari from Chef Matthew Cutolo.

Fried Calamari from Chef Matthew Cutolo.

Editor’s Note: We are thrilled to partner with Chef Matthew Cutolo of legendary Gargiulo's Restaurant in this five-part series dedicated to Italian American classics. As a third-generation Italian American working in the kitchen of a restaurant owned and operated by his family in Brooklyn’s Coney Island since 1907, Chef Matthew knows the intricacies of old school Italian cooking. We want to share his dedication to tradition with our readers to inspire the preparation of these dishes at home. 

A video reel will accompany each recipe. 

Watch this space for additional recipes in our five-part series. 

Below is an introduction to and recipe for this week’s dish, Fried Calamari, from Chef Matthewwho previously contributed a family lasagna recipe, Chicken Piccata, and Stuffed Shells.

Part III of my Italian American Classics with Appetito Magazine is here, and we’re diving into a crowd favorite—Fried Calamari!

Think you can only get crispy, tender calamari at a restaurant? Think again! Follow these steps, and you’ll have a plate piled high with golden, crunchy perfection—right in your own kitchen.

Squeeze on some lemon, sprinkle with salt, and watch it disappear faster than you can say Calamari Fritti!

Follow me on Instagram for more Italian American classics, and message me your favorite comfort food! For now, though, watch the video below and try the recipe that follows!

Buon Appetito!

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

Recipe by Matthew Cutolo
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1.5 lbs 1.5 calamari (cleaned and sliced into rings, tentacles included)

  • 1 cup 1 00 flour

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 semolina flour

  • salt

  • Canola oil (enough for deep frying)

  • lemon wedges (for serving)

Directions

  • Gently pull the head and tentacles away from the body (the internal organs will come out with the head).
  • Reach inside the body tube and pull out the clear cartilage (it looks like a thin plastic strip).
  • Peel off the outer purple skin if desired.
  • Peel back and remove the fins or carefully slice them off.
  • Place the whole calamari in a bowl of cold water to wash off any excess skin or remnants.
  • Slice the calamari into classic ½-inch rings.
  • Cut off the tentacles just below the eyes.
  • Squeeze out and discard the beak from the center of the tentacles.
  • Pour canola oil into a deep pan, enough for frying.
  • Heat to 350°F - 360°F (the oil temperature will drop slightly when the calamari is added).
  • Mix 00 flour and semolina flour.
  • Toss the calamari pieces in the flour mixture until fully coated. (I leave a little excess water on the calamari to create extra crunchy bits and pieces instead of patting them dry.)
  • Shake off excess flour using a fine mesh sieve.
  • Fry in small batches for 3-4 minutes or until golden and crispy.
  • Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.
  • Sprinkle with salt and serve hot with lemon wedges.
  • Enjoy perfectly crispy fried calamari that’s crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside, and absolutely delicious.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Heart-Shaped Barilla Love Pasta Returns

The latest in the Barilla Love holiday series, heart-shaped from Barilla can make your Valentine's Day even more festive.

February 6, 2025
Features

The Art of Letting Go: Decluttering Your Mind, Body, and Space

Our Health & Wellness expert offers some seasonal advice on how to declutter our lives in myriad ways this winter.

February 6, 2025
Recipes

How to Make a Venetian Inspired Shrimp with a Low Country Twist

A pending trip to Venice inspires our Low Country Bella to make a shrimp dish that fuses her local cuisine with that of coastal Italy.

February 5, 2025
See all posts