How to Make Restaurant-Quality Fried Calamari at Home

Editor’s Note: We are thrilled to partner with Chef Matthew Cutolo of legendary Gargiulo's Restaurant in this five-part series dedicated to Italian American classics. As a third-generation Italian American working in the kitchen of a restaurant owned and operated by his family in Brooklyn’s Coney Island since 1907, Chef Matthew knows the intricacies of old school Italian cooking. We want to share his dedication to tradition with our readers to inspire the preparation of these dishes at home.

Part III of my Italian American Classics with Appetito Magazine is here, and we’re diving into a crowd favorite—Fried Calamari!

Think you can only get crispy, tender calamari at a restaurant? Think again! Follow these steps, and you’ll have a plate piled high with golden, crunchy perfection—right in your own kitchen.

Squeeze on some lemon, sprinkle with salt, and watch it disappear faster than you can say Calamari Fritti!

Buon Appetito!