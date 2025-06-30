Lioni’s Burrata Wins Top Cheese Honor

Lioni Latticini’s Burrata Con Panna just picked up a major honor, earning the title of favorite burrata by the experts at America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Illustrated.

In a recent tasting, judges described it as “a beautifully creamy cheese with a fresh dairy flavor,” praising its ideal balance between a sturdy mozzarella shell and thick, ultra-creamy filling. Cook’s Illustrated also spotlighted Lioni as the maker of their two highest-ranked burrata products, a nod to the brand’s consistency and Italian craftsmanship.

The news comes on the heels of an exciting weekend for Lioni at the Specialty Food Association’s Fancy Food Show. Their booth buzzed with energy as visitors gathered to taste their award-winning cheeses and meet Joanna Moeller, aka @spaghettiroots_nyc. Moeller, a passionate home chef, NYC food influencer, and Appetito Magazine contributor, spent the weekend connecting with guests and sharing her love of unmistakable Italian cuisine.

Family-owned since 1980, Lioni began in Brooklyn and now calls Union, New Jersey home. The company is known for bringing authentic Italian cheeses to tables across America, from their prized burrata to their decadent stracciatella. Both are crafted with imported Italian cream, giving them the richness that has earned loyal fans nationwide.

You can find Lioni products in specialty retailers, fine grocers, and restaurants across the country. For more, visit www.LioniMozzarella.com.