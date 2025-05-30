Italy to Take Center Stage at 2025 NYC Summer Fancy Food Show

Italy will take the spotlight at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show as the official Country Partner, bringing regional delicacies, culinary innovation, and cultural pride. From June 29 to July 1, the Italian Pavilion will dominate the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, featuring 320 companies, 350 stands, and a sprawling exhibition space.

The Italian "Art of Taste" theme stands out. Courtesy of the Specialty Food Association.

Organized by Universal Marketing, the exclusive Italian representative of the Specialty Food Association, the Italian Pavilion will present this year’s theme: “Italy, the Art of Taste.” The concept blends food, territory, and tradition, giving attendees a journey into Italy’s culinary soul.

A Leading Role at America’s Premier Food Event

The Summer Fancy Food Show welcomes thousands of food industry professionals each year. Courtesy of the Specialty Food Association.

The Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest specialty food industry event in North America, attracting thousands of buyers, retailers, chefs, and media from across the globe. Hosted by the Specialty Food Association, the event includes hundreds of thousands of products each year, from artisanal cheeses to plant-based innovations. Italy’s ongoing leadership at this show is both a strategic opportunity and a mark of its influence on the international food scene.

As the 2025 Country Partner, Italy is not only featured more prominently than ever before, but also reaffirmed as a global ambassador of quality and tradition in the food and beverage sector.

What's New in 2025

This year’s Italian Pavilion will offer more than traditional booths. Visitors can expect updated designs, immersive exhibits, live cooking demonstrations, and tasting zones focused on specific themes. The return of Giallo Zafferano’s celebrity chefs promises high-energy culinary performances that highlight authentic recipes with a modern touch.

Italy’s pavilion opening ceremony marks the start of an immersive cultural showcase. Courtesy of the Specialty Food Association.

Adding to the excitement is the return of several Italian regions that have been absent from the show in recent years. Sardinia, Marche, and Lazio will join long-standing participants such as Liguria, Piedmont, Campania, Calabria, Puglia, and Sicily. Their participation reflects a renewed national effort to highlight the diversity of Italian cuisine from north to south, mountains to coast.

A Legacy of Leadership

“Being a Country Partner in 2025 is an extraordinary recognition for Italy and a great responsibility for all of us,” said Donato Cinelli, President of Universal Marketing. “Thirty years ago we accepted the challenge of building the Italian Pavilion at the Fancy Food Shows and, since then, our country has consistently had the largest international pavilion at the event.”

Cinelli notes that this year marks another achievement. For the first time ever, the Italian delegation includes more participating companies than in any previous year. “It is a milestone that testifies to the strength of Made in Italy and trust in the US market. The United States is not just looking for products, but stories: quality, passion, and identity are the keys to our success.”

Looking Ahead

The Fancy Food Show features hundreds of booths with global food and beverage brands. Courtesy of the Specialty Food Association.

The 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show promises to be a turning point in how Italian food is perceived, appreciated, and imported across North America. With a dynamic mix of history, flavor, and innovation, Italy’s presence at the show goes far beyond the booth. It offers a full cultural experience that honors its past while looking firmly to the future.