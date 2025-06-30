Skip to Content
Appetito & Joanna Moeller Shine in the “Demo & Dine” Debut at Eataly

Appetito hosted Italian food influencer Joanna Moeller for a cooking demonstration and conversation at Eataly Flatiron.

10:00 AM EDT on June 30, 2025

Appetito's Andrew Cotto with guest Joanna Moeller at the inaugural "Demo & Dine" event at Eataly Flatiron (NYC). Photo credit: Mark Shaw.

Despite the record-breaking heat, "La Scoula di Eataly" was filled to capacity on Tuesday, June 24th for the inaugural "Demo & Dine" event hosted by Appetito at Eataly Flatiron.

Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, welcomed digital content creator Joanna Moeller, known widely on social media as @spaghettiroots_nyc, for a vegetable risotto making demonstration interspersed with an in-depth conversation about the Ms. Moeller's culinary background and established status as an Italian food influencer.

Eataly Chef Leonardo Palazzo (left) prepares Vegetable Risotto alongside Appetito's Andrew Cotto and featured guest Joanna Moeller. Photo credit: Mark Shaw.
Attendees were treated to a caprese salad, fresh focaccia, and arugula salad while the risotto was prepared in real time by Ms. Moeller and Mr. Cotto. Wine and mineral water were served throughout the night. After the main course was served and the conversation concluded, portions of tiramisu were distributed.

Guests at Appetito's "Demo & Dine" event featuring Joanna Moeller enjoyed the Vegetable Risotto prepared live and a copy of the recipe. Photo credit: Mark Shaw.
"Our intention is to showcase talents such as Joanna since people like her represent the best of what our community has to offer," Mr. Cotto said. "We also want to bring people to the table so we can enjoy these things together."

"It was such a beautiful and fun evening," Ms. Moeller said. "I'm over the moon that everything worked out."

Look for more Appetito events to be announced soon.

