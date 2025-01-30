Italian American Classics, Part II: Stuffed Shells

Editor’s Note: We are thrilled to partner with Chef Matthew Cutolo of legendary Gargiulo's Restaurant in this five-part series dedicated to Italian American classics. As a third-generation Italian American working in the kitchen of a restaurant owned and operated by his family in Brooklyn’s Coney Island since 1907, Chef Matthew knows the intricacies of old school Italian cooking. We want to share his dedication to tradition with our readers to inspire the preparation of these dishes at home.

A video reel will accompany each recipe.

Watch this space for additional recipes in our five-part series.

Below is an introduction to and recipe for this week’s dish, Stuffed Shells, from Chef Matthew, who previously contributed a family lasagna recipe and Chicken Piccata.

Chef Matt here!

Craving comfort food? Stuffed Shells are Part II of my Italian American series with Appetito magazine! These are classic recipes made unforgettable.

Loaded with creamy ricotta, rich tomato sauce and all the cheesy goodness you could ever want, these Stuffed Shells are guaranteed to wow your dinner table.

For now, though, watch the video below and try the recipe that follows!

Buon Appetito!