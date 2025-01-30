Skip to Content
Italian American Classics, Part II: Stuffed Shells

The Classic Italian American series with Chef Matthew Cutolo of legendary Brooklyn restaurant Gargiulo's continues with Stuffed Shells.

9:00 AM EST on January 30, 2025

Stuffed Shells from Chef Matthew Cutolo.

Editor’s Note: We are thrilled to partner with Chef Matthew Cutolo of legendary Gargiulo's Restaurant in this five-part series dedicated to Italian American classics. As a third-generation Italian American working in the kitchen of a restaurant owned and operated by his family in Brooklyn’s Coney Island since 1907, Chef Matthew knows the intricacies of old school Italian cooking. We want to share his dedication to tradition with our readers to inspire the preparation of these dishes at home. 

A video reel will accompany each recipe. 

Watch this space for additional recipes in our five-part series. 

Below is an introduction to and recipe for this week’s dish, Stuffed Shells, from Chef Matthew, who previously contributed a family lasagna recipe and Chicken Piccata.

Chef Matt here!

Craving comfort food?  Stuffed Shells are Part II of my Italian American series with Appetito magazine! These are classic recipes made unforgettable.

Loaded with creamy ricotta, rich tomato sauce and all the cheesy goodness you could ever want, these Stuffed Shells are guaranteed to wow your dinner table.

Follow me on Instagram for more Italian American classics, and message me your favorite comfort food! For now, though, watch the video below and try the recipe that follows!

Buon Appetito!

Stuffed Shells with Ricotta and Spinach

Stuffed Shells with Ricotta and Spinach

Recipe by Matthew Cutolo
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4-6

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • 20 20 pasta shells (cook extra in case some break; about ½ to ¾ of a box)

  • 1 jar 1 Gargiulo’s Tomato Sauce (or another brand of your choice)

  • For the Filling

  • 1 15 oz. container 1 ricotta cheese

  • 10 oz. 10 spinach, cooked and finely chopped

  • 1 cup 1 mozzarella cheese, chopped or shredded

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 grated Parmigiano Reggiano (plus more for topping)

  • 1 1 egg

  • 1 handful 1 fresh basil

  • salt & pepper (to taste)

Directions

  • Preheat your oven to 375°F.
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  • Cook the pasta shells until just al dente (check the box for timing).
  • Drain and rinse with cool water to stop cooking.
  • Lay them out on a baking sheet to prevent sticking.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine ricotta, chopped spinach, mozzarella, grated Parmigiano, egg, and basil.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Mix well until smooth and fully combined.
  • Spread a thin layer of Gargiulo’s tomato sauce on the bottom of a 9 x 13 baking dish.
  • Stuff each pasta shell with the ricotta-spinach filling and place into the dish, open side up.
  • Pour the remaining Gargiulo’s tomato sauce evenly over the shells.
  • Sprinkle more Parmigiano over the top.
  • Cover the baking dish with foil and bake for 20-25 minutes.
  • Remove the foil and bake for another 10 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and slightly golden.
  • Let the shells rest for a few minutes before serving.

