Sunday Shop: Vacation, Oliver Thomas, Kansha

We made it to summer! I can’t believe how quickly this year is flying by. I feel like one second I was bundled up for bleak New York City winter, blinked and it’s been six months. I am crossing my fingers that these next few months are filled with the joys of summer—beach days, long walks in the park, crisp white wine, gelato, dinner outside … I’m getting excited just thinking about it.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Beach day scents: Vacation® Body Mist Collector’s Set is a must-have for any lover of summer. The trio, which includes "VACATION,” “AFTER SUN” and “GRAND CUVÉE” scents, provides the perfect balance of afternoons spent poolside or in the sand, sunscreen, aloe and a hint of luxury. These body mists can be worn in combination with Vacation’s sunscreen products or alone.

Brunch (and beyond) bag: I’m a sucker for a cute handbag, always. And Oliver Thomas’ Mini Herringbone Tote is no exception. It’s adorable and practical, with a fairly roomy interior for such a small bag, a slip pocket on the inside, a magnet closure and a unique chain. In a neutral shade, it’s perfect for brunching or any other summer activities and works well with a variety of looks (think sundresses, sets, jeans—the list goes on). This bag can also be personalized.

Perfect for picnicking: I’ve worn Jacquie the Label’s Isabella Red Gingham Embroidered Tiered Midi Dress a few times since receiving it and it is probably the most-complimented dress in my regular rotation right now. It’s easy, breezy and so pretty in a red gingham print that gives ultimate picnic vibes with heavier cream-colored ribbons that serve as straps. Mine is from Lulus (where the dress is currently available in a size L), but it is on sale at TJ Maxx right now, too (available in S, M, L).

Editor’s note: For full disclosure, the author also works with Lulus in a content creation capacity.

UNREAL treats: I am totally hooked on UNREAL Snacks. The brand sent a sampling of some of their products and I have been snacking like never before with these in our kitchen. The Dark Chocolate Peanut Gems are out of this world and are maybe my favorite of what I’ve tried so far. Gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, made under fair trade agreements, colored with vegetables, including no sugar alcohols, no soy and made with sustainable ingredients, these are a total treat win.

Upper East Side summer dining gem: In the spring, I had the pleasure of dining at Kansha, an Upper East Side restaurant by Chef Jorge Dionicio that melds Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. The space, which is rather small, is adorable with an upstairs and a dining room on the main floor that opens up to the street. It provided the perfect atmosphere for a warm night. I loved the Edamame, the Kansha Spicy Tuna and the Hamachi.