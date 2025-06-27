Skip to Content
Roberto Cavalli Partners with SKIMS for Limited-edition Swim Collection 

The Italian fashion house of Roberto Cavalli has partnered with Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS for a limited-edition swim collection.

10:00 AM EDT on June 27, 2025

It’s going to be a Roberto Cavalli summer for SKIMS lovers.

Kim Kardashian's famed brand has teamed up with the Italian fashion house to launch a European summer inspired limited-edition swim collection that aims to meld Cavalli’s archival prints and SKIMS’ swimwear silhouettes. 

The collection is meant to be body-enhancing and elevated with an eye on Italian luxury. 

"Unveiling such a luxurious collection with Roberto Cavalli is incredibly exciting. I’ve always admired the brand’s exotic prints and bold energy, and bringing that vision to life through SKIMS Swim allowed us to create something truly unexpected and elevated,” says Kim Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer for SKIMS. “We paired Cavalli’s most iconic prints with our signature swim silhouettes to deliver a sexy collection that empowers every body to own swim season, no matter where they vacation.”

Fausto Puglisi, creative director of Roberto Cavalli, calls Kardashian a “pop icon” likening her to a modern Marilyn Monroe. Puglisi says the team is thrilled to introduce the “bold” and “glamorous" collection.

“Our brands are iconic in their own distinct ways, and we’ve meticulously blended archival prints with modern, functional design to create a collection that embodies the essence of Italian luxury,” says Puglisi.

The collection, available to shop starting Friday, includes swimwear, chiffon cover ups and accessories in three Cavalli prints including Tiger Face, Light Zebra and Fagianella in sizes XXS to 4X.

