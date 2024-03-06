Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

The Balsamic Fig Fizz is Ideal for Seasonal Sipping 

Seasonal cocktail making can be tough when it’s still a cold winter’s day one day and a peak into spring the next. The Glenlivet offers a solution with this rosemary-infused Scotch whisky mixed with Champagne, balsamic vinegar, and fig jam syrup.

2:00 PM EST on March 6, 2024

Glenlivet bottle and cocktails

Glenlivet has developed a drink for to bridge late winter and early spring: a Balsamic Fig Fizz cocktail.

With winter slowly coming to a close and early spring temperatures just around the corner, we’re at a crossroads when it comes to drinks that might feel seasonal. Glenlivet has just the recipe: a Balsamic Fig Fizz.

Jane Danger, national mixologist at Pernod Ricard, tells Appetito that the brand’s Balsamic Fig Fizz is meant to be a sweet and sour twist on the traditional whisky and champagne-based cocktail. And it’s quite pretty.

“The eccentric combination of balsamic vinegar and fig is a must-try for adventurous drinkers looking for an exciting new way to enjoy a scotch cocktail,” says Danger. 

The scotch whisky brand shares its recipe for the sophisticated drink, which combines Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve and G.H. Mumm.

Oh, and don't let the infusion or fig jam syrup intimidate you. Follow the steps in the notes below the recipe and both ingredients for this cocktail come together easily.

Balsamic Fig Fizz cocktail

Balsamic Fig Fizz cocktail

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by The Glenlivet
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

24

hours 
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1 part The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve infused with rosemary (see note 1)

  • 3 3 parts G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Brut Champagne

  • 1/2 1/2 part Balsamic Vinegar

  • 3/4 3/4 part Fig Jam Syrup (see note 2)

Directions

  • Create The Glenlivet rosemary infusion
  • Pour The Glenlivet, balsamic vinegar, and jam syrup in a flute
  • Add champagne
  • Garnish with rosemary

Notes

  • *Infusion: Fill a mason jar with sprigs of rosemary. Top with 12 ounces (roughly half a bottle) of The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve. Let rest overnight.
  • **Fig Jam Syrup: Mix equal parts hot/boiling water to jam, jelly or preserve. Mix or blend and strain.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

New and Upcoming Restaurants in NYC

From a Marc Murphy pop-up spot to a restaurant with a late-night pizza menu to new restaurants from the couple behind Don Angie and others, there’s a lot happening in NYC’s Italian food scene this March.

March 6, 2024
News

What to Know About Travelers, Poets & Friends in NYC

Appetito celebrates a new Italian market that is an all-day affair from the folks at beloved restaurants Alice and Osteria 57.

Kimberly Fisher
March 5, 2024
Guides

A Pastry Chef’s Italian Pantry

A pastry chef and Appetito contributor shares the Italian delicacies she keeps in her pantry for snacking or last-minute desserts.

March 4, 2024
See all posts