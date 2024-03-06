The Balsamic Fig Fizz is Ideal for Seasonal Sipping 

With winter slowly coming to a close and early spring temperatures just around the corner, we’re at a crossroads when it comes to drinks that might feel seasonal. Glenlivet has just the recipe: a Balsamic Fig Fizz.

Jane Danger, national mixologist at Pernod Ricard, tells Appetito that the brand’s Balsamic Fig Fizz is meant to be a sweet and sour twist on the traditional whisky and champagne-based cocktail. And it’s quite pretty.

“The eccentric combination of balsamic vinegar and fig is a must-try for adventurous drinkers looking for an exciting new way to enjoy a scotch cocktail,” says Danger.

The scotch whisky brand shares its recipe for the sophisticated drink, which combines Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve and G.H. Mumm.

Oh, and don't let the infusion or fig jam syrup intimidate you. Follow the steps in the notes below the recipe and both ingredients for this cocktail come together easily.

0 from 0 votes Recipe by The Glenlivet Servings 1 servings Prep time 24 hours Cooking time 0 minutes Ingredients 1 1 part The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve infused with rosemary (see note 1)

3 3 parts G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Brut Champagne

1/2 1/2 part Balsamic Vinegar

3/4 3/4 part Fig Jam Syrup (see note 2) Directions Create The Glenlivet rosemary infusion

Pour The Glenlivet, balsamic vinegar, and jam syrup in a flute

Add champagne

Garnish with rosemary Notes *Infusion: Fill a mason jar with sprigs of rosemary. Top with 12 ounces (roughly half a bottle) of The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve. Let rest overnight.

**Fig Jam Syrup: Mix equal parts hot/boiling water to jam, jelly or preserve. Mix or blend and strain.