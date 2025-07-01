For a Taste of Italy Without Your Passport, Visit Boston’s North End    

The first time I ever heard of Boston’s North End was during history class, when my teacher taught us that it was the birthplace of Paul Revere, whose famous midnight ride alerted us that the British were coming.

Today, the neighborhood is the city’s vibrant Little Italy, with Hanover Street as its epicenter. Its roots date back to the 17th century when Puritans settled here. In the 19th century, a wave of Irish immigrants fleeing the Great Famine were drawn to low-rent tenement housing and proximity to jobs downtown. Eastern European Jewish immigrants put down roots here as well.

The North End’s Italian identity blossomed in the later part of the 19th century. This legacy is preserved, its streets lined with Italian bakeries, restaurants, and churches, plus a robust calendar of annual festivals that celebrate the community’s heritage.

As a born-and-bred New Yorker, I live in a city with two Italian neighborhoods; Manhattan’s Little Italy and Arthur Avenue in the Belmont section of the Bronx. While I don’t have roots in Boston, the North End still pulls me like a magnet. Several times each year, I’ll catch Amtrak to enjoy the food and old-world energy. I love that it’s a bona fide residential neighborhood where people send their kids to school, older men play cards on street corners, and soccer fans watch televised matches at local bars. Spending time here feels familiar, rooted in a version of Italy that I know yet is uniquely its own.

There are dozens of Italian eateries in the neighborhood. The following guide is by no means comprehensive, rather it’s a starting point for your own explorations. Get ready for a gourmet getaway to Boston’s North End.

Dinner Favorites

Roasted chicken with sage at Little Sage. Courtesy of Little Sage.

Little Sage opened in March 2025, shaking up the neighborhood’s culinary scene in all the right ways. Hometown Chef Tony Susi uses quality ingredients to make some of the best Italian food, not just in the North End, but in the entire Northeast.

The décor is minimalist, matching the menu. There are 50 seats, a 10-seat bar, and an open kitchen so you may watch Chef Susi spin edible magic. His unpretentious cooking is grounded in tradition with a dash of modernity. Seasonality underpins the compact menu, with asparagus and ramps in spring, squash blossoms and tomatoes in summer, and earthy mushrooms in the colder seasons.

All pasta is made in-house. The agnolotti are half-moons of delicate dough filled with spring peas and bathed in butter, as light and plump as feather pillows. Chicken is elegant in its simplicity, roasted to perfection in the brick pizza oven with whole sage leaves, served with a side of tiny crushed potatoes. The same oven is used to make luscious herbed flatbread.

The food at Trattoria il Panino is old-school in all the right ways. Step inside and you’ll be greeted like family whether it’s your first visit or your 100th. The cuisine leans into the tried-and-true, eschewing far-fetched in favor of classics.

The waitstaff happily guides newcomers with menu suggestions. I like to start with fried calamari, crisp and served with fresh lemon to add zest. Pasta is reliable, from a silky carbonara to a briny clam sauce. Mom’s Quattro Carni Ragu is a hearty combo of meatballs, sausage, braciola, and pork short ribs, cooked low and slow; it tastes like your Nonna is in the kitchen stirring a pot of Sunday Sauce. Pasta is served in a gigantic skillet with your waiter toting a hunk of fresh Parmigiano Reggiano to grate tableside.

If you’re able to forge ahead post-pasta, the succulent veal chop is butterflied, breaded, and delicious.

For Pizza Lovers

Rafaele makes Neapolitan pizza at Quattro. Photo credit: Allison Tibaldi.

You can get great pizza in the North End, but none better than the Neapolitan pizza at Quattro. Naples is the birthplace of pizza. At Quattro, 3rd generation Italian pizzaiolo Rafaele sticks to the original Margherita recipe; dough topped with mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, and few aromatic basil leaves. It cooks in a flash in a blistering brick oven. Grab a seat at the bar and watch Rafaele at work.

A Heavenly Sandwich

My Mother’s Cutlets is a new sandwich shop featuring hand-breaded, thinly-pounded, crispy cutlets. Your sandwich is customizable, with a veal, chicken, meatball, or eggplant cotoletta served on a wrap or roll with an array of toothsome toppings, from mozzarella to pesto. There’s always a long line but it’s so worth the wait.

Sweet Treats

I haven’t mentioned ordering dessert because those in the know skip dessert and head to one—or both—of the neighborhood’s favorite pastry shops to experience the cannoli duel.

Steps away from each other on Hanover Street, the rivalry between Mike’s Pastry and Modern Pastry Shop is legendary. Both have a loyal fanbase, long lines, and delectable cannoli, crisp pastry shells filled with creamy ricotta. Try them both and decide for yourself. As a New Yorker, I’m loyal to Veniero’s on the Lower East Side, but I never pass up cannoli at either Mike’s or Modern.

An Ode to Caffeine

When it’s time for coffee, there are many fine choices. I’m partial to Caffè Vittoria, where they’ve been making espresso and cappuccino since 1929. They serve potent potables too, including a nice selection of grappa. Caffè dello Sport and Caffè Paradiso also make excellent Italian coffee.

Explore with a Food Tour

Frank DiPasquale, the unofficial mayor of the North End. Credit: Allison Tibaldi.

With so much to taste in the North End, a food tour with a local is a great way to get oriented.

Born in Italy, Maria Delvecchio has worked in the North End for decades. She leads 3-hour tours through her company, My Beautiful North End. She’ll have you noshing and nibbling warm prosciutto bread at Bricco Panetteria and tiramisu at Dolce, to name just a few.

Maria worked for Frank DiPasquale at several of his award-winning North End restaurants. If you’re lucky, Maria will introduce you to this mythical figure, the unofficial mayor of the neighborhood, who is on a mission to keep Italian traditions alive and well in the North End.

Where to Stay

The North End’s crowded streets are no fun to drive. Staying at a hotel walking distance from the neighborhood makes good sense. The following hotels are an easy walk to the culinary action.

The Dagny is located in an Art Deco skyscraper. Rooms are comfortable, with Gilded Age accents such as brass hardware and bathroom tile with Art Deco flair. The welcoming staff includes lead concierge John McKinnon, who knows the North End like the back of his hand and will gladly give recommendations.

Boston Harbor Hotel is a luxurious waterfront hotel with ultra-attentive service. Ask for a room with a harbor view and watch the boats sail by. An indoor swimming pool and excellent fitness center are perks.