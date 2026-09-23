How to Make Chicken Meatball Scarpariello 

Chicken Scarpariello has always been one of my favorite Italian American dishes. It has everything I want in one pan: savory sausage, plenty of garlic, peppers and that unmistakably tangy, slightly spicy sauce. And because I’m always looking for ways to put my own spin on the classics, I started thinking about what would happen if I replaced the usual pieces of chicken with something I’m currently obsessed with making: chicken meatballs.
The meatballs themselves bring another layer of flavor to the dish. Ground chicken keeps them light, while plenty of grated Parmigiano, garlic, and fresh parsley give them the savory depth you want from a really good meatball. I use a combination of bread soaked in whole milk and seasoned Italian breadcrumbs—a small detail that makes a big difference. The milk-soaked bread keeps the meatballs incredibly tender and moist, while the breadcrumbs give them just enough structure to hold together as they simmer in the sauce.
And that sauce is really what makes Scarpariello, Scarpariello. Garlic and Italian sausage form the savory base before everything is brought together with dry white wine, chicken stock, cherry pepper brine and red wine vinegar. The meatballs finish cooking right in the pan, soaking up all of those tangy, spicy, deeply savory flavors.
At the very end, I swirl in a few knobs of butter, which turns the sauce silky and luscious, followed by a squeeze of fresh lemon to wake all of that acidity back up. And for me, no Scarpariello is complete without plenty of fresh basil scattered over the top.
It’s familiar enough to still feel like the Italian American classic I love, but the tender, Parmigiano-packed chicken meatballs make it feel like an entirely new dish—and one I may love even more than the original.
Want more meatball recipes? Find more Italian-inspired favorites from Appetito.
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