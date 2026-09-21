Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
News

This Week in Italian Dining News: New Openings & Negroni Week

Italian restaurants are giving diners something new to look forward to.

12:30 PM EDT on September 21, 2026

Italian dishes, seafood, steak and desserts arranged on a table at La Sponda in Miami.

A selection of dishes from La Sponda in Miami. Photo courtesy of The Louis Collection.

There is always something new on the Italian dining scene. This week brings fresh reasons to make a reservation or order a cocktail. Here are the stories that caught our attention.

La Sponda opens on Miami’s waterfront

Gioia Hospitality Group opened La Sponda on Sept. 19 at Vita at Grove Isle in Miami. Founders Thomas and Kassidy Angelo looked to their family’s Puglian heritage when creating the restaurant.

Chef Danny Ganem’s menu includes house-made pasta, crudo and seafood. Among the opening dishes are spaghetti alla chitarra with Burgundy truffles, paccheri with branzino and bistecca Fiorentina. The Italian wine list will include selections from Piedmont, Tuscany, Sicily and Puglia.

La Sponda will initially serve dinner Wednesday through Sunday, with reservations available through Resy.

4 Grove Isle Drive, Miami, FL 33133 @laspondamiami

Want to be the first to know about Italian food events, restaurant openings and culinary travel? Subscribe to the Appetito weekly newsletter.

Monteverde team announces a second Chicago restaurant

Chefs Bailey Sullivan, left, and Sarah Grueneberg. Photo by Marisa Klug-Morataya.

James Beard Award-winning chef Sarah Grueneberg and her Monteverde partners, Jaime Canete and Rob Mosher, plan to open Trattoria Lo So in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood in winter 2027.

Executive chef Bailey Sullivan, a 2026 James Beard Award Emerging Chef finalist, will lead the kitchen. The menu will include meats, seafood and vegetables prepared on a robata-style grill, fresh pasta cooked al forno and dried pasta from Italy’s Mancini Pastificio Agricolo.

The 120-seat restaurant will have a 17-seat bar, a fireplace and a view of the live-fire kitchen.

2044 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

Ginger Ristorante celebrates Negroni Week

Ginger Ristorante’s colorful cocktail lineup in Midtown Manhattan. Photo courtesy of Ginger Ristorante.

Ginger Ristorante in Midtown Manhattan will offer three takes on the Negroni during Negroni Week, held Sept. 21-27.

For Negroni Week, they are serving creative cocktails like The Devil Drinks Negroni with sprays of lemon and orange essential oil water, The Coffee & Negroni, topped with black coffee foam and dark chocolate chips, and the Negroni SPQR, that combines Italian gin, Campari, Cynar and Italian vermouth.

Ginger's focus on healthy ingredients guides their philosophy. They offer a wide selection of organic options, homemade pastas and brick-oven pizzas.

Negroni Week supports Slow Food and its work toward a more sustainable food and beverage industry.

123 West 49th Street, 10020 New York @gingerristoranti.ny

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Features

Avere Le Mani in Pasta: When Italians Get Involved

English puts a finger in every pie. Italian puts both hands into the dough.

September 21, 2026
Cocktails

Meet the Sarti Spritz: The Blush-Pink Sip Dominating Aperitivo Hour

This colorful Italian spritz is made for summer.

September 21, 2026
Features

Italian Sparkling Wines From Trentino and Alto Adige

Crisp acidity and mineral freshness distinguish these elegant mountain-made bubbles.

September 21, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Suitcase style for an Aruba getaway

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

September 20, 2026
News

Italian Flavors Meet the Mediterranean at LIBA in Brooklyn

Chef Maayan Glass brings Italian touches and wide-ranging influences to one of the city’s newest dining rooms.

September 18, 2026
News

How to Watch “The Forgotten Feast” Documentary on YouTube

Appetito shares the documentary film "The Forgotten Feast" which pays tribute to the effort of the restaurants of Little Italy after 9/11.

September 18, 2026