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Testaroli: Liguria’s Simplest Comfort Food

How two humble ingredients become a beloved Ligurian classic.

10:00 AM EDT on September 22, 2026

Ligurian testaroli with basil pesto and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano on a white plate.

Testaroli topped with fresh basil pesto and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

There are dishes that announce themselves with a long list of ingredients, and then there are testaroli. Flour, water, a little salt and extra-virgin olive oil – that’s almost all you need. Yet in Liguria, these humble ingredients become something wonderful and comforting: soft pieces of testaroli served with a generous spoon of fragrant basil pesto.

I grew up in Liguria, where simplicity is not a compromise but a way of cooking. Our cuisine is simple and shaped by the mountains, the sea and the ingredients that have traditionally been close to hand. Testaroli is perhaps one of the best examples of this philosophy: humble, uncomplicated and deeply tied to the place I call home.

At first glance, testaroli hardly seems remarkable. A simple batter cooked on a hot testo, a traditional hot cast-iron or terracotta cooking surface, and dressed with pesto, good quality extra-virgin olive oil and parmesan. But after one bite, the simplicity begins to make sense.

Testaroli is not the kind of Italian food that usually makes it onto tourist menus, which is why you have never heard of it. Visitors to Liguria may arrive looking for pesto, focaccia or trofie, but testaroli belongs to a more local food tradition. The dish is especially associated with the Lunigiana area, where this dish has been prepared and eaten for generations.

My suggestion

My favorite way to eat them is the simplest: a drizzle of good extra-virgin olive oil and a generous grating of Parmigiano Reggiano. This is how my nonna used to make them, and it is still the version I crave most. Maybe that is why testaroli have always felt like comfort food to me—not because they are elaborate, but because they taste like home.

My recommendations

If you find yourself in Sarzana, my hometown located in the province of La Spezia, I recommend trying testaroli at two local restaurants. At Simon Boccanegra, in the historic center, I especially love the testaroli with their creamy, pungent pesto. For a more refined take, Il Cardinale serves them with homemade ragù. Both offer their own interpretation of a dish that is still closely connected to the food culture of this part of Liguria.

Making testaroli at home requires very little: flour, water, salt and olive oil. The proportions are simple, but getting the batter to the right consistency is very important. You want it thin enough to spread easily across the pan, but not so thin that it becomes fragile and breaks.

Print

Testaroli

Recipe by Carola Frediani
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ cups 2 ½ flour, 0 or 00

  • 1 ¾ + 2 tbsp. 1 ¾ + 2 room-temperature water

  • pinch of salt

  • 2 tbsp. 2 extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

  • ¾ cup + 2 tbsp. ¾ cup + 2 fresh pesto, preferably homemade

  • Parmigiano Reggiano, to serve

Directions

  • Whisk the flour and water together in a large bowl until smooth and lump-free.
  • Add the salt and olive oil, then let the batter rest for 20-30 minutes.
  • Heat a lightly greased cast-iron or non-stick pan over medium-high heat.
  • Pour enough batter to form a thin, even layer.
  • Cook for a few minutes, until set and lightly golden underneath.
  • Flip and cook on the other side. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining batter.
  • Let the testaroli cool and then dress with pesto, olive oil and Parmigiano Reggiano.

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