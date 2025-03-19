Three Northern Italian Grand Hotels That Define Luxury & Fine Cuisine

Italy is synonymous with elegance, but some of its most exquisite treasures remain hidden in plain sight—its grand hotels. Each one tells a unique story, offering a glimpse into Italian sophistication, world-class cocktails, and the art of indulgence.

From historic charm to modern opulence, these three grand hotels redefine luxury, inviting guests to savor the magic of an unforgettable evening.

Grand Hotel Portovenere

The veranda view from Grand Hotel Portovenere. Patty Schmidt Photography.

Located on the Gulf of Poets in the province of Liguria, Portovenere is an often overlooked but quintessential Italian citta that offers a respite from the bustling st reets of the five Cinque Terre towns. This picturesque village delivers a sun-drenched haven of old-world allure, with its winding, narrow streets beckoning travelers after a long day. But peeking just around the corner to the entrance of the city’s whispering walls is the Palmaria Restaurant in the Grand Hotel Portovenere. With its veranda overlooking the calm bay and the Venus Bar offering sunset spritzes and sumptuous Italian sips, parking yourself at the Terrazza Lounge for the evening is the perfect way to soak in la dolce vita.

But Palmaria Restaurant isn’t just a place to eat—it’s a culinary crossroads, blending local traditions with global inspiration. With the stunning Ligurian sea as its backdrop, this restaurant aims to be more than a meal - it’s a meeting place for flavors, cultures, and fresh ideas. The philosophy? Keep it light, keep it pure. Palmaria champions clean cooking techniques that highlight ingredients at their best—no heavy frying, just top-quality organic products that speak for themselves. The menu is evolving, too, with an expanded selection of vegetarian and gluten-free dishes that celebrate the flavors of the surrounding regions. Drawing from the rich culinary heritage of the and the secrets of Liguria’s inland villages, Palmaria continues to push the boundaries of Italian cuisine while staying true to its roots.

Grand Hotel Miramare

Breakfast view of the Ligurian Sea from the Grand Hotel Miramare. Courtesy of Grand Hotel Miramare.

Grand Hotel Miramare has been hosting world travelers, quiet summer-seekers, and frolicking families for over 100 years. Owned by the Fustinoni family since 1945 in the gorgeous Italian Riviera town of Santa Margherita, this Grand Hotel has witnessed the city’s transformation from a simple fishing village to a popular destination for Italian locals seeking the summer sun. Its pristine white facade, piano serenading from the wraparound porch, and the Italian sunset lighting up the sky offer a taste of a time when life moved a little slower.

The real standout, however, is Vistamare Restaurant, one of the top fine dining spots in Santa Margherita. With stunning views of the Mediterranean coast, it offers an unforgettable dining experience. Dinners at Vistamare are a delightful twist on Ligurian classics. Penne pasta with octopus, ginger, and sea asparagus brings together unique flavors in every bite. The Ligurian-style blackened red tuna, enhanced with capers and olives, offers a savory zing, while fresh strawberries paired with a tangy wasabi mousse provide a surprising yet refreshing finish. And don’t forget to show up in style - a strict dress code keeps the tradition of fine dining alive - bellissimo! From i classici italiani to terra e mare, Vistamare’s classic elegance also boasts traditional Italian meals with wine pairings that complement every flavor on the plate. Vistamare’s ambiance is pure Italian charm meets classic sophistication. Be sure to make a reservation in advance, as weekends at both the hotel and restaurant are usually busy.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo

The Tagliolini All’Astice at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

Want to enjoy a day of ferry-hopping on Lake Como ? You don’t want to forget a stop at Grand Hotel Tremezzo. You can’t miss the stunning views of the hotel from almost any direction, and as the ferry approaches the dock, the sun seems to delicately kiss the bright yellow entrance.

The culinary options at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo are limitless. From the upscale La Terrazza to T Pizza with Naples-trained pizzaioli, or the two gorgeous bars - L'Escale Trattoria & Wine Bar and Da Giacomo al Lago, this lakefront hotel is the epitome of class and style. Picking a favorite is next to impossible. Pranziamo con vista sul lago (lunch with a view of the lake) takes on a whole new meaning, complemented by a drink list that will impress even the most discerning Hugo connoisseur.

But the true magic lies in watching the effortless boats drifting by, a Palermo in hand, or a glass of crisp white wine at your side. A meal at Grand Hotel Tremezzo reflects an era when fresh, local ingredients and meticulous preparation defined fine dining. Stop by for a leisurely afternoon drink or settle in for a meal to remember—you’ll be enchanted by the impeccable service, breathtaking views, and unforgettable flavors.