Sunday Shop: Suitcase style for an Aruba getaway

It is a particularly glum Sunday in New York weather-wise. Tucked inside my apartment away from the rain, I am reminiscing on some of my favorite summer adventures as fall approaches.

In August, I spent an amazing, five-day stretch in Aruba. The sand, the sun and the sea are almost always a recipe for relaxation. The combination also provides the excuse to pack fun, colorful outfits to wear to the beach, to sunset drinks and dinners out.

Indulge me as I take a trip down memory lane through my favorite looks I wore in Aruba and some other packing favorites.

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Here’s what I would pack again for Aruba or another tropical destination:

Fiala Pink Multi Crochet Chevron Mermaid Maxi Skirt + Fiala Pink Multi Crochet One-Shoulder Top

After landing, I threw on the Fiala Pink Multi Crochet Chevron Mermaid Maxi Skirt and One-Shoulder Top set from Lulus for dinner at our hotel. I paired it with a vintage, hot pink YSL bag that I purchased from The RealReal and it was the perfect ensemble to set the tone for our trip.

The Jackie One-Piece

When selecting swimwear, I lean towards one piece options, and 121 Further’s The Jackie One-Piece is a suit I plan to keep in my wardrobe for years to come. Made from recycled Italian swim fabric, it is timeless, smooth and comfortable. I have it in the Navy but it’s also available in Orange and Cream. This swimsuit does run small, I typically range between a small and a medium and wore a large.

I also love the brand’s canvas tote for beach days.

Sharita Dress

Perhaps the pièce de résistance of my Aruba suitcase, the Sharita Dress made by Hutch is a showstopper. In Dark Multi Hothouse Tropical, this scarf neck-tie piece has the most gorgeous column silhouette with movement that is made only more special by its bright pattern.

Shortie Pj Set With Scrunchie

I am a huge proponent of a cute pajama set on vacation and this Fleur’t short set is adorable and comfortable. I prefer my sleepwear to be on the baggier side and I would advise sizing up if you feel the same. These pajamas are available in a number of colorways including Black, Denim Waffle, Agave Green and Strawberry Whip.

Montague Luc Wristlet in Nude/Gold

To me, there is nothing more exciting in the summer than a unique raffia bag. While I love a raffia tote to bring to the beach, this wristlet sold by Miraclesuit is such a fun way to bring raffia to a more formal look.

Hazy Cover-Up

I wanted to pack a lot of color for this trip. And one of the highlights for me was Hutch’s Hazy Cover-Up. Made with gauze, an asymmetrical neckline and an adjustable shoulder with tie closure, it’s the most darling piece, adding interesting flair to any vacation wardrobe.

Essie Sunglasses

Through my time in Aruba and since I returned, I have been wearing Velvet Eyewear’s Essie Sunglasses on repeat. These shades bring together a kind of whimsy with effortless cool girl vibes. I have them in Tortoise and they are also available in Dusty Blue and Mauve. According to the brand, The Essie is best suited to oval, square and heart face shapes.

Gloss Goals Linen Blend Strapless Top White + Gloss Goals Linen Blend Maxi Skirt White

There’s nothing better than linen in the summer and Hello Molly delivered the perfect white linen set with its Gloss Goals Linen Blend Strapless Top and Gloss Goals Linen Blend Maxi Skirt. Adorable together and as separates, these pieces are flattering, comfortable and already on my packing list for my bachelorette next summer.

Camellia Maxi Dress

Tiare Hawaii makes the sweetest vacation apparel. I had so much fun with the Camellia Maxi Dress in Coral Reef Red in Aruba. “Island-inspired” with a plunging v-neckline, side cutouts and an open back, this dress is easy to wear, comfortable and flattering. It comes in one size only and is also available in Island Bloom Stone, Solana Ikat Pink and Sunspell Pink colorways.

Jersey Handkerchief Convertible Skirt Dress Cover Up

While I selected this dress by Miraclesuit’s Magicsuit as a swimsuit cover up, I’ve actually worn it for nights out in the city. It works well both ways. It’s super comfortable and can be styled as a skirt or as a dress. I love it with flip flops or kitten heels. A great basic!

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

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