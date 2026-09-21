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Meet the Sarti Spritz: The Blush-Pink Sip Dominating Aperitivo Hour

This colorful Italian spritz is made for summer.

10:00 AM EDT on September 21, 2026

Four hands toast with pink Sarti Spritz cocktails against a blue sky.

A colorful toast to the final days of summer.

The Sarti Spritz has been all over social media this summer—even if it hasn’t found a permanent place on every menu yet. 

The blush-hued drink is picking up traction among spritz devotees as love for sparkling concoctions is on the rise. 

Daniel Kutch, Italian spirits portfolio ambassador at Campari America, says that consumption of spritzes has ticked up significantly, paving the way for new twists to join the spritzy center stage.

“Campari Group is proud to offer aperitifs that cater to all tastes, from bitter to sweet,” Kutch says. “We've seen an incredible response to Sarti as it gains momentum with consumers looking for something fresh, vibrant and a bit sweeter.”

With Sarti Rosa’s notes of blood orange, passion fruit and mango, the Sarti Spritz offers a distinct tropical sweetness. The sweeter profile will transition smoothly from sun-drenched afternoons to early autumn soirées. 

To help readers take the hype home, Campari Group shared the recipe for the “perfect” Sarti Spritz.

Sarti Spritz brings a bright splash of color to the final days of summer.

How to Make the Perfect Sarti Spritz 

Ingredients:

  • Prosecco
  • Sarti Rosa
  • Soda Water

Instructions:

Use the classic 3-2-1 formula of prosecco-aperitivo-soda:  

  1. Fill a large wine glass with ice.  
  2. Add the following ingredients:  
  • 3 ounces of chilled prosecco  
  • 2 ounces of Sarti 
  • 1 ounce of soda water  
  1. Give it a stir.  
  2. Garnish with a fresh lime slice. 

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

Want more summer cocktails before the season ends? Check out our favorite Italian cocktail recipes.

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