How Aperitivo Culture is Taking Over America’s Coolest Neighborhoods

After a triumphant debut in New York's Lower East Side and a vibrant takeover of Miami's Design District, Campari's immersive aperitivo experience is setting its sights on Los Angeles. This June 6-7, Campari Spritz Square will transform Silver Lake into a celebration of Italian drinking culture, marking the latest chapter in aperitivo's remarkable American evolution.

The concept, which sold out within minutes in New York and drew enthusiastic crowds in Miami, represents more than just a pop-up cocktail experience. It's a cultural bridge, bringing the sacred Italian ritual of aperitivo, that golden hour between work and dinner, to America's most dynamic neighborhoods.

"What we've learned from these experiences is that people are genuinely craving that kind of pause in their day, and an excuse to slow down and connect," explains Daniel Kutch, Campari's brand ambassador. This sentiment rings particularly true in our fast-paced digital age, where the Italian tradition of unhurried socializing over cocktails offers a welcome respite.

The Silver Lake Selection

A Campari Spritz served during the brand’s immersive aperitivo experience. Photo credit: Ashley Canario

The choice of Silver Lake for Campari's West Coast debut is strategic. Like New York's Lower East Side and Miami's Design District, Silver Lake embodies the creative energy and neighborhood authenticity that makes aperitivo culture thrive.

"New York, Miami and Los Angeles all continue to be trendsetting cities which will certainly usher in the next evolutions in aperitivo," notes Kutch. The brand's expansion strategy reflects a deeper understanding of how Italian traditions can take root in American soil while maintaining their essential character.

Beyond the Spritz

Campari Spritz Square transforms spaces into immersive aperitivo environments. Photo credit: Ashley Canario

What sets Campari Spritz Square apart from typical brand activations is its neighborhood-centric approach. Rather than creating an isolated branded environment, Campari partners with local businesses, from galleries to boutiques, creating what Kutch describes as a "discovery-led" experience.

In Miami, this meant collaborations with venues like Avant Gallery, Dale Zine, and Illesteva, each offering their own interpretation of aperitivo culture. The central experience at Torno Subito featured not just the signature Campari Spritz, but a bespoke aperitivo menu crafted by Chef Bernardo Paladini, blending Italian tradition with Miami's best menus, from traditional tortellini to a modern tiramisu.

The Numbers Tell the Story

A bartender prepares a classic Campari Spritz. Photo by Ashley Canario

The growing appetite for aperitivo culture is backed by impressive data. Spritz cocktails have experienced 18% growth on menus in the past year and a staggering 65% growth over four years, according to Datassential. Campari itself holds the number one spot as the best-selling liqueur among bartenders worldwide and ranks number four overall in the "Bartenders Choice" Spirit Brand category globally.

More significantly, the Spritz has become the number two most valuable cocktail in casual dining, reflecting how aperitivo has moved from niche interest to mainstream dining culture.

The Ritual Reimagined

Campari Spritz Square brings the aperitivo ritual directly to guests. Photo credit: Ashley Canario

For younger American consumers, aperitivo offers something particularly appealing. "In the U.S., we're seeing a shift in younger consumers, who are much more mindful about not only what beverages they're consuming, but when," observes Kutch. The lower ABV of aperitivo cocktails fits seamlessly into a more balanced approach to social drinking.

This mindful approach to consumption aligns with recent cultural shifts toward wellness and intentional living, making aperitivo's emphasis on moderation feel current.

Looking Forward

The success of these neighborhood takeovers suggests that aperitivo culture addresses a genuine need in American social life. In cities where everything moves fast and social interactions often feel rushed, the Italian art of lingering over drinks and conversation offers something significant: permission to slow down.

For those eager to experience Campari Spritz Square in Silver Lake, stay up to date on everything happening at the Campari Spritz Square by following @Campariofficial on Instagram.

Until then, Kutch suggests starting your own aperitivo ritual at home with the classic recipe:

CAMPARI SPRITZ RECIPE

Ingredients

2 parts Campari

3 parts Prosecco

1 part Soda Water

Ice

Orange Slice

Method

Pour the prosecco, Campari and soda water directly into an ice-filled wine glass

Garnish with a slice of fresh orange

As you enjoy the Campari Spritz, Campari reminds you to please do so responsibly.