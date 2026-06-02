Sammontana Brings a Taste of Italian Summer to New York

Italy's leading gelato brand is marking a major milestone in its American expansion this week. The launch of Sammontana's full lineup of gelato novelties is debuting at Ciao Day in New York City's Madison Square Park today.

The launch coincides with Italy's Festa della Repubblica, the national holiday commemorating the founding of the Italian Republic in 1946. The date carries special significance for Sammontana, which was founded that same year in Tuscany and has since become one of Italy's most recognizable gelato brands.

Beginning this summer, American consumers will be able to find eleven new Sammontana products across three formats: gelato bars, gelato sandwiches, and gelato cones. The products, all manufactured in Italy using Italian recipes and ingredients, will roll out to specialty bakeries, cafés, and convenience stores nationwide.

Ciao Day will transform Madison Square Park into a celebration of Italian culture featuring live entertainment, family activities, a curated Italian marketplace, and food from several Italian and Italian-inspired brands. From noon to 4 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to sample Sammontana's new products for the first time alongside offerings from participating partners including Eataly, LDV Hospitality, Café Carmellini, and Ferrarini in partnership with Rosetta Bakery.

There is also a distinctly New York connection behind the launch. In 1981, Sammontana commissioned legendary American graphic designer Milton Glaser to create the smiling gelato cone logo that remains the brand's symbol today. More than four decades later, the company returns to New York with a celebration that ties together Italian heritage and American design history.

Sammontana's Coffee Gelato Sandwich joins the brand's new lineup debuting in the United States this summer. Photo courtesy of Sammontana

Appetito Magazine will be on site at Ciao Day covering the festivities, sampling the new products, and bringing readers a closer look at Sammontana's latest chapter in the American market. If you can't be there yourself, follow along on Appetito's Instagram.

The event takes place at Madison Square Park’s Western Gravel and is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit sammontana.us and follow @sammontana.us.