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How to Make a Sicilian Fig Torta

Fresh figs don't last long, and neither will this summer cake once it comes out of the oven.

12:00 PM EDT on August 3, 2026

Slice of Sicilian fig torta

Sicilian fig torta served with a glass of limoncello.

How lucky am I that I receive messages from people saying “Come get some figs!" This time the figs are Sicilian, sweet as honey with a delicate, jammy center, and they need very little to become something unforgettable. This rustic torta celebrates those beautiful figs the Italian way; simple ingredients, good olive oil, fresh lemon, and fruit that speaks for itself. Whether served for breakfast with coffee, as an afternoon treat, or as a light dessert after dinner, it's the kind of recipe that reminds us the best Italian cooking is often the simplest.

Looking for more Italian dessert recipes? Browse our collection of authentic sweets inspired by Italy's regions.

Sicilian Fig Torta
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Sicilian Fig Torta

Recipe by Lowcountry Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

8-10

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

50

minutes

For the cake

  • 1 3/4 cups 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

  • 1 1/2 tsp. 1 1/2 baking powder

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 baking soda

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 kosher salt

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 granulated sugar

  • 2 2 large eggs, room temperature

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 good-quality extra virgin olive oil

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 whole milk

  • 1 tsp. 1 vanilla extract

  • zest of 1 lemon

  • 1tbsp. 1tbsp. fresh lemon juice

  • For the topping

  • 8-10 8-10 fresh Sicilian figs, halved or quartered depending on size

  • 2 tbsp. 2 turbinado (raw) sugar

  • 1 tbsp. 1 honey

  • 2 tbsp. 2 chopped pistachios

  • powdered sugar for serving

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.
  • Grease a 9-inch cake pan.
  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
  • In a large bowl, whisk the sugar and eggs until pale and slightly thickened, about 2minutes.
  • Slowly whisk in the olive oil until smooth.
  • Add the milk, vanilla, lemon zest, and lemon juice.
  • Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients just until combined.
  • Do not overmix.
  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.
  • Arrange the figs cut-side up over the batter, gently pressing them in slightly.
  • Drizzle with the honey, sprinkle on the pistachios, then sprinkle evenly with the turbinado sugar
  • Bake for 40 min, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean and the top is golden
    brown.
  • Cool in the pan for 15 minutes before removing the sides.

Notes

  • Bella's Tip: This cake is even better the next day. The figs soften and their juices mingle with the olive oil, creating an incredibly tender crumb. Serve it slightly warm with whipped mascarpone, vanilla gelato, or simply alongside coffee or limoncello for a true taste of Italian dolce.

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