How to Make a Sicilian Fig Torta

How lucky am I that I receive messages from people saying “Come get some figs!" This time the figs are Sicilian, sweet as honey with a delicate, jammy center, and they need very little to become something unforgettable. This rustic torta celebrates those beautiful figs the Italian way; simple ingredients, good olive oil, fresh lemon, and fruit that speaks for itself. Whether served for breakfast with coffee, as an afternoon treat, or as a light dessert after dinner, it's the kind of recipe that reminds us the best Italian cooking is often the simplest.
Looking for more Italian dessert recipes? Browse our collection of authentic sweets inspired by Italy's regions.
Love discovering Italy one bite at a time? Subscribe to the free Appetito newsletter for the latest in food, travel, recipes, and Italian culture stories.