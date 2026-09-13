Sunday Shop: NYFW Bag-Worthy Beauty Products

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With New York Fashion Week well underway, I’ve been running around the city between fashion and food events for several days straight.

As I’ve been on-the-go, I’ve been thinking about which beauty products I do—or should—keep in my bag for spontaneous application or touch-ups.

For what it’s worth: This list is heavy on lip products as that’s often what I reapply, but I’m likely to update this list in Sunday Shop iterations to come.

What’s often in my bag:

Cera Sine Cera - Crisp Sheet Perfume Oil

Fresh, light and very pretty, Cera Sine Cera’s Crisp Sheet Perfume Oil has lived in my tote bag for months. I’m almost out. It’s easy to apply, understated and feels very clean. It offers a perfect afternoon refresh.

YSL Beauty - Lovenude Lip Blusher Soft Blurring Lip Color

As I said back in May, this matte lipstick is hydrating, smoothing and delightful. I love how it looks under lip gloss, too. I reapply once or twice during the evening when I wear it out if I’ve been eating or drinking, but it’s worth noting the color is long-lasting.

Touchland - Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

Right now, I have a hand sanitizer from the airport in my bag and it reminded me that I need to restock on Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer. I’ve used Touchland in the past and I really enjoy the brand’s formula. Skincare-forward, Touchland’s mists are non-greasy and don't leave your hands feeling sticky.

Prada Beauty - Touch Cream-To-Powder Soft Blur Longwear Blush

I recently received a sample of Prada Beauty’s Touch Cream-To-Powder Soft Blur Longwear Blush and I can’t stop wearing it. It’s super easy to apply and I love how I can use it to highlight my cheekbones. The color lasts well through the night but it’s so compact and easy to toss into a bag that I think it’s worth having for touch-ups.

YISE Beauty - Like A Gloss 3-in-1 Hydrating Lip Tint

I have tested YISE Beauty’s Like A Gloss 3-in-1 Hydrating Lip Tint in multiple shades and it may be one of my favorite lip tints out there right now. It’s easy to apply, feels super hydrating and leaves a beautiful, shiny finish. My preferred shade right now is newer, it’s called “Model Behavior” and it’s a baby pink. Perfect for everyday wear.

Dior Beauty - Lip Glow Oil Hydrating High-Shine Gloss

Dior Beauty’s Lip Glow Oil Hydrating High-Shine Gloss is one I wear on repeat. I typically pair it with my YSL Lovenude Lip Blusher and it creates the most gorgeous combination. Lately, I’ve been loving the Shimmer finish but I want to get my hands on shades in the Sheer and High Shine finishes, too.

RPZL x Morgan Hines - Italian Acetate Claw Clip with Engraved Gold Initial

Beauty-adjacent but worth including: Last year, I partnered up with RPZL to launch the Italian Acetate Claw Clip with Engraved Gold Initial. Available in tortoise, it’s perfect for fall (though I do wear it year-round). It’s great to have in your bag to throw your hair up, or partially up, at a moment’s notice. It’s my most-reached-for, most-loved hair accessory of all time. I almost always have mine with me.

Morgan Hines is Appetito’s food and style writer. She has experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more. Have questions about these picks or want more recommendations? Email morgan@morganhines.com.

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