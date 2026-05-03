Sunday Shop: 10 Sweet Options for Mother’s Day Gifting

Mother’s Day is fast approaching—marking the perfect time to celebrate the person who has brought you up. Below, I’ll share a few products I’ve recently tested that I think are worth gifting this Mother’s Day.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending and timelessly stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

YSL Lovenude Lip and Liner Bundle

Available in a range of colorways, the YSL Lovenude Lip Blusher and YSL Kiss Shaper Sculpting Lip Liner are available to purchase as a bundle—creating a pretty, practical gift. The matte lipstick is hydrating, smoothing and delightful and the liner is long-lasting, easy to apply and beautiful. The duo makes the perfect add to any daily makeup routine.

Bayside Herringbone Shawl

I’ve long loved ChappyWrap’s blankets, and the brand’s Bayside Herringbone Shawl offers the gift of warmth—in a very chic form—for late spring and summer nights. Available in neutral colorways Shell, Fog and Wheat, the shawl offers ChappyWrap’s signature soft cotton material that can be paired with any outfit.

Charlotte Midi Drawstring

In Brûlée, Strathberry’s Charlotte Midi Drawstring is the most gorgeous, giftable spring bag. The color is meant to celebrate “nature’s return to life; sunlight on stone, warmth in the air and colour in bloom,” according to the brand. The piece is high-quality, beautifully made with soft leather and Strathberry’s music bar in a smaller form. It fits a good amount and can be worn on the shoulder or as a crossbody.

Golden Musk Room Mist

Nose Dive recently launched room mists and the Golden Musk Room Mist—or any of the scents—would make a lovely Mother’s Day present. Made in small batches in Minnesota, the mists are crafted with an FDA-approved alcohol base, essential oils and fragrance oils. Golden Musk offers a unique take on vanilla. The fragrance is warm, uplifting and understated. Smelling it feels like being wrapped in a chic, elevated, loving hug. It’s absolutely lovely.

Floral Coast® Candle

On the scent train, Old Whaling Co.’s candles are another lovely gifting option. The brand’s Floral Coast Candle is subtle, fresh and seaside-reminiscent. It’s meant to embody hydrangeas in bloom by the sea (one of my personal favorite combinations, growing up on the Connecticut shoreline). The candle is lovely and it’s beautifully designed, doubling as decor, a beautiful treat for the start of summer.

Butterfly Garden Cami Woven Cotton Poplin Shorty PJ Set

BedHead PJ’s Butterfly Garden Cami Woven Cotton Poplin Shorty PJ Set is feminine, sweet and comfortable. With a scalloped hem on the top and shorts, the floral print is ideal for the spring and summer months.

And, if you prefer a different style, BedHead PJ’s offers a range of adorable styles suited to anyone’s taste.

The Body Lotion 200 ml | Multi-Peptide

There’s nothing like the gift of self-care. And Nécessaire’s The Body Lotion offers just that. Made with Niacinamide and plant oils with Vitamin C and E and Omegas, the lotion can help to moisturize, strengthen and firm skin. In Santal, the fragrance is delightful. The lotion feels light yet indulgent.

The Multi Piercing 14KT Gold Rhinestone Huggie Hoop Earrings

Sold by Lulus, Luv AJ’s The Multi Piercing 14KT Gold Rhinestone Huggie Hoop Earrings add an touch of shine and can stand alone as a gift or serve as an add-on to a larger package. They’re great for everyday wear.

Editor’s note: This author works with Lulus separately in a content creation capacity, too.

Tansy Natural Woven Raffia Mini Crossbody Handbag

Also offered by Lulus, Dolce Vita’s Tansy Natural Woven Raffia Mini Crossbody Handbag is super fun for summer. Made with faux leather and woven raffia, it’s semi-sheer and includes a removable crossbody strap and a top handle.

Italian Acetate Claw Clip With Engraved Gold Initial

Last but not least, please indulge me as I repeat an option I also shared last year (a piece from my own collab with RPZL).

If you're looking for a personalized gift, the RPZL x Morgan Hines Italian Acetate Claw Clip With Engraved Gold Initial is a great option. It's timeless, elegant and meant for daily wear.

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