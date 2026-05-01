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Inside the Les Dames d’Escoffier NYC Dinner with Lidia Bastianich

Hosted by chef Silvia Baldini, a May 7 dinner with Lidia Bastianich at Becco NYC will support the next generation of culinary professionals.

9:00 AM EDT on May 1, 2026

Logo marking the 50th anniversary of Les Dames d’Escoffier New York.

Logo marking the 50th anniversary of Les Dames d’Escoffier New York.

Les Dames d’Escoffier New York is turning to one of the most recognizable figures in Italian cooking for a spring fundraiser that blends hospitality with purpose. On May 7, the organization will host an evening with Lidia Bastianich at Becco NYC, bringing together a four course dinner, conversation, and a focus on supporting the next generation of culinary professionals.

The event is chaired by Dame and Italian chef Silvia Baldini and organized by Les Dames d’Escoffier New York. It centers on Bastianich’s latest cookbook, Lidia’s The Art of Pasta: An Italian Cookbook, with each course drawing from recipes in the book. 

Cover of Lidia’s The Art of Pasta cookbook by Lidia Bastianich.
Lidia’s The Art of Pasta will guide the menu for the evening, with dishes drawn directly from the cookbook.

A seated dinner will be paired with wine, while Bastianich is expected to speak about her career and approach to Italian cooking, from her early life to her role in shaping Italian American cuisine.

A limited VIP reception ahead of the dinner will give a smaller group of guests the chance to meet Bastianich, hear stories from her career, and have books signed.

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Beyond the dining experience, the night carries a clear purpose. Proceeds will support the LDNY Scholarship Fund, which has provided financial assistance and mentorship to students pursuing careers in food, beverage, and hospitality for decades. The organization, known for its network of women leaders across the industry, uses events like this to fund both education and professional development opportunities.

The timing, just days before Mother’s Day, positions the dinner as more than a typical ticketed event, appealing to those looking for something more personal than a standard reservation. Bastianich’s presence is likely to attract longtime followers, while Baldini’s role as chair highlights the event’s connection to a broader community of Italian culinary leadership.

Tickets are tiered, with options for general admission and an added VIP experience. Space is limited, and organizers expect demand to be high.

Whether attending for the food, the conversation, or the cause, the evening offers a chance to engage with a defining voice in Italian cooking while supporting those just entering the field.

To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite here

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