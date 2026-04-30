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Appetito Hosts “In the Name of the Pizza” in New York City

Appetito's Andrew Cotto hosted an event in NYC to launch the Pizza for a Smile initiative of Italian tenor Luciano the Monarch.

10:00 AM EDT on April 30, 2026

Song'E Napule during the "In the Name of the Pizza" event on 4/28/2026.

Song’E Napule during the “In the Name of the Pizza” event on 4/28/2026.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, hosted a charitable event on behalf of the Pizza for a Smile initiative founded by award-winning Italian tenor Luciano the Monarch.

“In the Name of the Pizza NYC” took place at Song'E Napule pizzeria & trattoria on W. Houston Street in New York City and was attended by over 60 guests who were treated to cocktails, wine and pizza, as well as a musical performance by Luciano accompanied by an accordionist.

Appetito's Andrew Cotto, far right, with Luciano the Monarch and his accompanist.
Appetito's Andrew Cotto, far right, with Luciano the Monarch and his accompanist.

This video, created by Appetito’s Creative Director, Krista Zangari, was shared to provide context as to how the initiative operates in New York City.

Pizza and drinks were served throughout the "In the Name of the Pizza" event.
Pizza and drinks were served throughout the "In the Name of the Pizza" event.

"It was rewarding to see so many professionals from the New York City metropolitan area join together for an evening of culture, food and entertainment, while focusing on supporting the Pizza for a Smile initiative," said Luciano the Monarch. "My heartfelt gratitude goes to Ciro Iovine of the Song'E Napule restaurant for hosting our event and especially to Andrew Cotto for masterminding this event."

All proceeds will be directed to the initiative that provides fresh pizzas to those in need across the NYC area. Similar initiatives have been successfully launched in Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

Donations are still being accepted here.

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