MICHELIN-Starred Chef Michele Minchillo Heads to Savannah for La Vetta Opening

Southern Cross Hospitality is preparing to open La Vetta, a contemporary Italian restaurant on Savannah’s Broughton Street, and has tapped Italian-born chef Michele Minchillo to lead the kitchen.

Minchillo, who previously earned a MICHELIN Star at his restaurant Vitium in Cremona, brings experience from kitchens across Italy, New York, and Abu Dhabi. At La Vetta, he will oversee a menu that blends Italian technique with Georgia ingredients, marking a new chapter both for the chef and for Savannah’s growing dining scene.

Ahead of the opening, Minchillo spoke with Appetito about the concept, his approach to Italian cuisine, and what diners can expect.

What drew you to Savannah, and why did La Vetta feel like the right next step for you?

Savannah has historic charm and a growing food scene. Opening La Vetta with Southern Cross Hospitality is the perfect chance to build something special from the ground up in a great city. The restaurant will be centrally located on Broughton Street - Savannah's premier shopping and dining district - in the heart of downtown. I’m looking forward to continuing to push myself in this new setting and working with one of the city's most respected hospitality groups to introduce a unique dining experience to Savannah.

How would you describe the overall vision behind La Vetta?

La Vetta is a contemporary Italian concept paying full respect to my heritage without compromising on taste. We are focusing on high quality ingredients and intentional techniques while keeping the atmosphere immersive and relaxing.

What makes this restaurant different from other Italian concepts opening right now?

We’re bringing an extremely global perspective to the table, so our approach and product will likely be a bit more modern than what Americans typically see. Flavor is at the forefront of our menu development, ensuring that those traditional, robust Italian flavors are showcased no matter what.

How are you approaching “untraditional” Italian cuisine while still honoring your roots?

I draw from traditional techniques and flavors from my childhood and culinary training in Italy. From there, I infuse the skills and perspective I’ve gained throughout the years, cooking internationally and developing my palate. The soul and the flavor of the dish always remain Italian.

Can you walk us through how you build a dish like the Merluzzo alla Mediterranea?

When I think about building a dish, it always starts with the best ingredients we can find at the market. From there, as in the Merluzzo alla Mediterranea, we bring those ingredients together to create flavors that truly work in harmony. Texture, taste, and that unmistakable “wow” factor should all be present. In the end, it’s all about balance.

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Do you have a favorite dish?

I do not have a single favorite dish because my preferences change with the seasons, but a nice pizza is always a good idea.

What role do local Georgia ingredients play in the menu?

They are essential. We blend Italian tradition with the best products Georgia has to offer. Using fresh local seafood and produce improves our dishes and connects us to the area.

How closely do you work with the beverage team to create pairings that reflect the food?

We work together constantly. The food and beverage programs must tell the same story. We taste everything as a team to make sure the drinks and wines enhance the menu perfectly.

What kind of experience do you want guests to have from the moment they walk in?

I want them to feel welcome and relaxed. They should enjoy excellent food and service in an environment that is comfortable, genuine and full of details.

How has your time working in MICHELIN-starred kitchens influenced your leadership style here?

It taught me discipline, precision, and consistency. I expect high standards from my team, but I lead by example and focus on teaching them properly. These should be every chef's goals.

Looking back at your career, what moments or places have most shaped you as a chef?

Every kitchen has taught me something valuable. My early years in Italy built my foundation, and my international experiences taught me adaptability and new ways of hospitality.

La Vetta plans to open its doors in downtown Savannah this spring. Check out their website or follow La Vetta on Instagram for updates.