Trattoria Lucia Builds a Following in Atlanta

Damien McGee established himself in Atlanta with Vesper, a cocktail lounge known for its James Bond-inspired bar and small, seasonal plates. Trattoria Lucia, his second concept in Glenwood Park, takes a different approach. The emphasis is on the food and a setting that fits naturally into the neighborhood.

Trattoria Lucia opened late last year along the BeltLine and has quickly found a regular crowd. The bright dining room opens to sidewalk bistro tables, creating an easy setting for an afternoon meal, with a menu focused on classic Italian dishes.

At the end of March, the restaurant introduced weekend brunch, with dishes like Aggogato French Toast and Prosciutto Benedict.

Prosciutto Benedict with basil hollandaise on focaccia at Trattoria Lucia. Courtesy of Trattoria Lucia.

Damien McGee spoke with Appetito about Trattoria Lucia’s new brunch service, outlining the decisions behind the menu and what he wants the experience to deliver for guests.

What inspired you to bring a brunch menu to Trattoria Lucia?

Lucia came out of a real need in Glenwood Park. It is a walkable neighborhood and people wanted another place they could rely on, something approachable with consistent, warm service and a come as you are attitude. Italian made sense because it fits how people like to eat and gather. Brunch was a natural next step once we got our footing. Atlantans take brunch seriously, and it felt right to give it an Italian point of view without overcomplicating it.

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Damien McGee, founder of Trattoria Lucia and Vesper in Atlanta

How did you approach blending Italian flavors with classic brunch dishes?

We kept it grounded in what people actually want to eat. Brunch has its staples for a reason, so the goal was not to reinvent it, just do it well and make it feel like us. Italian cooking already overlaps with a lot of those dishes, so it came down to good ingredients and letting them speak for themselves. It is a tight menu of favorites that people recognize, just executed with a little Italian creativity and fun. Nothing overworked, nothing trying too hard. If it does not hold up, it is not on the menu.

Which dish on the brunch menu best represents Lucia’s identity?

The polenta cakes with shrimp. It is straightforward, but it shows where we sit between Italian and Southern without making a whole thing out of it. The focaccia Benedict does the same in a different way. It is familiar, but it has more character than a standard version. That balance is really what defines the menu.

What role does the BeltLine location play in shaping the experience at Lucia?

The BeltLine brings a wide range of people through the door, and that shapes everything from pacing to menu design. The goal is to create a place that feels easy to step into, while still delivering a level of detail that keeps people coming back. It is about understanding the rhythm of the neighborhood and responding to it with intention.

Tiramisu and espresso at Trattoria Lucia in Atlanta.

How does Lucia differ from your work at Vesper?

They are built for completely different moments. Vesper is low-light, more of a lounge vibe. Cocktails and dynamic N/A options lead, the energy shifts throughout the night, and there is always something happening, whether it is a comedy show, a themed event, or a full buyout in Spectre. It is very much both a watering hole and an experience-driven space.

Lucia is more grounded in food and conversation. It is a cozy Italian restaurant first, but it still has that neighborhood haunt feel where people can come in for a glass of wine and stay for dinner without it feeling formal. What ties them together is intention. Both spaces are designed to give people a reason to come back, just in different ways. They also play off of each other. A lot of our guests hit Vesper before or after dinner.

What do you hope guests feel when they come in for brunch?

Comfortable and taken care of. There should be a sense of ease from the moment someone walks in, without losing the details that make it feel special. If people settle in, order another round, and enjoy their time, that is exactly what we want.