Appetito Partners with Renaissance Minds on “The Art of Balance”

Appetito is proud to announce a collaboration with Renaissance Minds , a lifestyle brand developed by Silvia Davi, a multidimensional C-suite executive, entrepreneur, contributor, and board member, with a background that stems from leadership roles at Fortune 500 organizations, global consultancies, start-ups, and nonprofits.

Silvia is currently President and Co-Founder of V&S Strategic Consulting , a boutique advisory firm that focuses on strategic marketing, business development, brand, corporate communications, public affairs, digital, investor relations, innovation strategy, global partnerships, and social purpose across industry sectors. Equally as impressive as her business credentials is Silvia’s passion for culture, the arts, travel and status as a bonafide Italian expert.

Silvia Davi, founder of Renaissance Minds.

A first-generation Italian American, Silvia grew up in a close-knit Queens, NYC community steeped in Italian heritage. Raised in a trilingual Italian Mexican household that valued education, the arts, and culture, she developed a lifelong appreciation for history and traditions. An avid traveler, Silvia has explored nearly every region of Italy, immersing herself in its culinary arts and even working for Italian brands. Fluent in the Italian language and an aficionado of its multifaceted history, she has a deep love for the Renaissance period, and a passion for its food, wines, fashion, sports and overall way of life. Silvia currently serves on several boards, including the advisory board of Milan-based, CulturaPaths, the Italian American Heritage of Long Island, and works closely with the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF).

With Renaissance Minds, Silvia explores interesting topics and hidden gems through editorials and interviews with executives, notables and founders – with a modern Renaissance mindset. This is what brings her to Appetito. Silvia’s column “The Art of Balance” will explore the minds of dynamic leaders who are driven by a deep appreciation for Italian food, wine, and the arts. Think of it as an intersection of ambitious minds and Italian culture.

We at Appetito are all about promoting the benefits of Italian cuisine and culture, and this is even more relevant since UNESCO’s recognition of Italian cuisine as an “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.” Thanks to Silvia, we are going to build on this important concept and meet some fascinating people who practice “The Art of Balance.”