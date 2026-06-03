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The Art of Balance: Andrew Cotto of Appetito Magazine

In the inaugural column dedicated to balance, Silvia Davi speaks to Appetito's Editor-in-Chief and Co-founder.

9:00 AM EDT on June 3, 2026

Andrew Cotto on Good Day New York.

For the inaugural edition of The Art of Balance, I sat down with Andrew Cotto, novelist, journalist, and, of course, the Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito Magazine. Andrew felt like the ideal choice for the launch of my new column, as both his life and work beautifully embody the spirit of balance celebrated throughout this publication. Deeply rooted in culture, cuisine, and storytelling, Andrew shares how passion creates its own equilibrium, why meaningful experiences continue to fuel his creativity, and the rituals that keep him grounded amid a multifaceted life shaped by food, travel, and narrative.

What do "work" & “balance” look like in your life right now?

My work is so personal, so informed by my passion for Italian cuisine and culture, that it creates a balance all on its own. 

What fuels you outside of work (on weekends, on your plate, in your glass, or in your home)?

Outside of work, I am driven towards new experiences through travel, cuisine, and exploration.

The ritual you never skip, no matter how busy things get?

Eating well.

A recent meal, bottle, trip, or exhibition that left a lasting impression?

I shared a bottle of 1996 Paolo Scavino Barolo at Ci Siamo that left quite an impression. Thank god my friend paid for it.

What’s one pursuit beyond your career that has shaped how you think and lead?

It has become somewhat of a side career thanks to Appetito, but I still pursue my work as a novelist. Remaining immersed in storytelling fosters a sense of empathy that shapes how I live my life with purpose. 

Andrew’s Social Media Handles: LinkedInInstagramFacebook

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