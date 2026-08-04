Meet Our Pasta School Contributor: Mandi Casey (Lowcountry Bella)

After spending 24 years in wireless communications, Mandi Casey, also known as Lowcountry Bella, retired and chose to reinvent herself as a writer, cookbook author, pasta instructor, and lifestyle personality. Rather than viewing retirement as an ending, she embraced it as an opportunity to build a life centered on family, creativity, travel, and meaningful experiences.

Mandi often describes herself as "Italian by birth and Southern by choice." After moving to eastern North Carolina as a young girl, she embraced Southern culture while maintaining deep connections to her Italian roots. Today, her work celebrates the similarities between the two traditions: strong families, seasonal cooking, hospitality, and gathering around the table.

As Appetito's Pasta School contributor, Mandi brings readers into her kitchen and beyond, sharing the stories, traditions, and techniques that make Italian cooking so enduring. Through each lesson, she encourages readers to slow down, cook with confidence, and appreciate the history behind every pasta shape.

The Lowcountry Bella philosophy extends well beyond recipes. Mandi writes about living la dolce vita, the sweet life, and what she calls making "every day delicious." Her message encourages people to value relationships over possessions and find joy in simple pleasures such as cooking, walking on the beach, reading, sharing wine with friends, and spending time with grandchildren.

Her cookbook, Mangia Y'all: Make Every Day Delicious, is a love letter to both Italy and South Carolina's Lowcountry. The book combines recipes, stories, travel experiences, and reflections on living well, illustrating her belief that food is ultimately about connection, memory, and community.

Mandi's willingness to reinvent herself later in life encourages others not to fear change, or believe they have missed their opportunity. She has embraced new ventures; including teaching pasta classes, hosting “Pasta Parties,” writing for an Italian American food publication, appearing on local TV lifestyle segments, and leading culinary travel experiences to Italy, while remaining grounded in family and tradition.

At the heart of the Lowcountry Bella brand is a simple idea: a beautiful life is built from ordinary moments done well. Whether she's making fresh pasta, exploring a Tuscan village, cooking shrimp and grits, or gathering her growing family around the table, Mandi's work celebrates the art of slowing down, savoring life, and sharing it generously with others.

To learn more about Mandi, explore her classes in the Carolinas, or follow her latest adventures, visit Lowcountry Bella or connect with her on Facebook for upcoming events, menus, and registration information.