Why Sanremo Is the Italian Riviera Escape to Know Now

From the rooftop of Europa Palace Hotel, beneath the shade of its two olive trees, a gentle Mediterranean breeze caresses the skin. The gaze settles over the sea, where France and Italy meet, merging into a single sunset where aperitivo hour invites a slower pace of life and a Belle Époque Riviera glamour lingers.

Grand in spirit and contemporary in design, Europa Palace Hotel embodies Sanremo’s quiet renaissance, offering an authentic experience between two Rivieras, minus the crowds. Once a grand seaside hotel of the late 1800s, its 2025 restoration embraces a modern revival with a timeless sense of Italian charm. Situated in the heart of Sanremo, steps from the iconic Casino of Sanremo, along the palm tree-lined Corso Imperatrice, this five-star hotel is part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World Collection and recognized in the Michelin Hotel Guide.

Europa Palace Hotel sits along Sanremo’s palm-lined waterfront near Corso Imperatrice.

The seventy rooms, some that open onto private balconies that welcome in the temperate climate of this coastal city, are designed for comfort. Beds are large and layered with a generous number of pillows, colors are neutral and textiles soft. The floor-to-ceiling windows and balcony doors allow natural lighting to permeate the rooms. Bathrooms feature spacious showers, oversized towels, and bathrobes while in-room Nespresso machines facilitate a midday pick-me-up overlooking the Mediterranean or Casino.

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Guest rooms at Europa Palace Hotel blend contemporary design with views toward the Mediterranean.

On the ground floor, Rêve Bistrot, serves authentic Ligurian dishes interpreted in a contemporary style and sprinkled with international influences. The overturned Olive Tree installation on the ceiling of the dining room catches the eye, a reminder of the region’s roots in olive culture, expressed in a modern, unexpected way. Cocktails are expertly crafted, though mocktails stand out such as Milano-Torino, a bittersweet botanical blend poured over a proper crystal-clear king cube, crafted with the same ritual of a cocktail.

An overturned olive tree installation hangs above the dining room at Rêve Bistrot inside Europa Palace Hotel.

Seasonal, local ingredients guide the dinner menu with seafood at the core of it, complemented by farm inspired dishes. Seed focaccia with local cheeses is meant for sharing, and wild garlic risotto with red prawn tartare is one of the rotating risotto dishes served at the bistro. For dessert, Paris-Brest, a staple of neighboring France, makes an appearance, served with hazelnut cream and citrus. A glass of Amaro-Camatti, a Ligurian classic, arrives as a final note, herbal, citrusy, and softly bitter, almost bordering on sweet.

The Anemoi Wellness & Spa at Europa Palace Hotel offers a calm retreat overlooking the Italian Riviera.

The onsite spa, Anemoi Wellness & Spa, offers a serene setting for relaxation and renewal. It features a modern luxury wellness center with sauna and steam rooms, a hydrotherapy pool, as well as treatment rooms for massages and facials.

Throughout all its spaces, Hotel Europa Palace offers a reinterpretation of Riviera grandeur through a current lens, where comfort, light, and atmosphere define luxury more than ornamentation. Warm and personalized hospitality is delivered with exceptional attention to detail.

Just outside the hotel doors, Sanremo is quietly reemerging as a Riviera destination, offering a blend of local life alongside historic glamour and an attractive base over more saturated Riviera destinations. Beyond the namesake music festival , this “City of Flowers,” as it’s known for its booming flower markets, lends itself to a leisure weekend. Filled with seaside promenades, Ligurian food traditions, medieval villages, and easy crossings into nearby France, Sanremo is equal parts lived-in and an escape from everyday life.

WHAT TO DO

Eat Focaccia like a Ligurian

Light and salty, with a golden brown and crunchy top, tasting focaccia in Liguria is a must. To enjoy, partake in the local custom of turning it upside down to eat it, so the olive oil and salt sprinkled on the top caress the tongue first, awakening the taste buds, before biting into the melt- in-your-mouth-crumb. For breakfast, dip it into cappuccino before turning it upside down to eat. Also, sample Sardenaira, the Sanremo focaccia topped with tomato sauce, anchovies, olives and oregano.

Sardenaira is Sanremo’s traditional focaccia topped with tomato sauce, anchovies, olives, and oregano.

Have Lunch in France

For the Sanremese, crossing the border into nearby France is not an excursion but a way of life. Waking up to the warm aroma of coffee brewed in the moka pot can easily transition into savoring a Salad Nicoise in the French Riviera. Nice, Monaco, and Menton, are within easy reach. The hotel can take this further, arranging boat trips to enjoy lunch, swimming, and beach time before returning to the calm of Sanremo.

Experience Old-World Charm at the Casino di Sanremo

Stunning sunset under a wonderful sky in Montecarlo, Principate of Monaco.

Capturing Sanremo’s old-world glamour, the Casino di Sanremo, established in 1905, remains one of the city’s historic landmarks. Its grand facade, ornate interiors, and opulent staircases are a lasting symbol of a period when the casino was a social meeting point for European aristocracy. It houses a theater, in which Italy’s most important music competition was first held, the Sanremo Music Festival, in 1951. The Casino also has an onsite café and restaurant, as well as a Fireplace Room, called Sala Cinquecento, with an original fireplace that evokes the feeling of a private club. Experience the casino like a local, stopping next door at Church of the Friars, to pray for good luck before gambling.

Shop like Grace Kelly in Sanremo

A visit to Daphné is a step into the glamorous history of the Italian Riviera. Located on Via Matteotti in the heart of Sanremo, this female-founded, Haute Couture atelier has welcomed icons such as Grace Kelly and Maria Callas. Known for its silk scarves and perfumes, Daphné’s designs are inspired by the flowers and colors of the Mediterranean coast, using sustainable materials. The atelier also houses The Daphné Fashion and Perfume Museum with over 2000 items on display, including vintage dresses worn at the Sanremo Music Festival.

Tour La Pigna, Sanremo’s Historic Old Town

Named “the pinecone” because its layered, spiraling layout resembles the shape of one, La Pigna, dating to the Middle Ages, was originally constructed to protect the residents from intruders. Today, it’s a residential district with small shops, cafes, artisan studios and archways that wind upward through the hillside, offering panoramic views of the sea.

Go for a Passeggiata on Corso Imperatrice

This palm-lined promenade runs parallel to the coast, offering sea views and a relaxed atmosphere along cafes, flower gardens and Belle Epoque architecture. It was named in honor of Empress Maria Alexandrovna of Russia, who visited the city in the 19th century, drawn by the mild winter climate, clean sea air and Sanremo’s growing reputation as a health retreat.

Step into Medieval Stone in Dolceacqua

The medieval village of Dolceacqua is known for its stone bridge, hillside castle, and narrow alleyways that inspired several paintings by Claude Monet.

This charming village in nearby Imperia is best known for its 15th century Ponte Vecchio (old bridge) that inspired several of Claude Monet’s paintings. Wander the old town, with its stone houses and narrow alleys, leading up to Doria Castle, perched on the rocky hillside, and offering panoramic views of the village. Taste Ligurian wines and bites at Enoteca Regionale Della Liguria. Tucked into the stone street at the base of the castle, this cooperative organizes wine tastings to promote the regional specialties, including Rossesse di Dolceacqua, a red wine produced in the surrounding hills in small quantities.

Cycle Along the Pista Ciclabile del Ponente Ligure

This 15 mile long, car-free, scenic bike path runs on a former railway line, following the coastline. It goes through several converted railway tunnels along the route and passes through small beaches, harbors, and palm-lined promenades, allowing for multiple stops along the way to fuel up with focaccia. If staying at Hotel Europa Palace, bikes can be loaned for the day or alternatively rented along the route.