Will Italy Get a Spotlight in Apple TV+ Docuseries Knife Edge?

Apple TV+ just announced Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars, an eight-episode documentary series that dives into the world of chefs fighting to earn - or hold onto - the coveted Michelin star.

Produced by Gordon Ramsay’s Studio, Ramsay Global, and hosted by Jesse Burgess of Topjaw, the series visits cities like Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, and Copenhagen. It promises high-stakes kitchens, anonymous Michelin inspectors, and chefs who live for the thrill (and stress) of the star system.

But here’s the catch: no chefs have been named yet.

So naturally, we’re wondering - who’s in it? And more importantly... are any of them Italian?

Italy has long played a major role in the Michelin world. From tiny trattorias to top-tier fine dining spots, its chefs bring passion, precision, and plenty of personality to the plate.

“There’s no honor in any industry as prestigious and influential as the Michelin Star,” said host Jesse Burgess. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to tell the stories of some of the most exciting restaurants in the world — as they throw everything, including the kitchen sink, at their obsessive quest for the ultimate award.”

Given Italy’s deep influence on fine dining, it only feels right to spotlight a few names we think deserve a place on that call sheet.

We’re crossing our fingers for Massimo Bottura, whose Osteria Francescana in Modena helped reshape how the world sees Italian food.

Or maybe Nadia Santini, the quiet powerhouse behind Dal Pescatore in the Lombardian countryside, where elegance and family tradition define every course.

Antonia Klugmann is another strong contender. Her restaurant L’Argine a Vencò, near the Slovenian border, is small and seasonal, with a focus on vegetables and unexpected flavor combinations.

And if the show is spotlighting next-gen talent, we hope to see Karime López, executive chef of Gucci Osteria in Florence. Her modern style pulls in global influences while staying true to Italian ingredients.

Knife Edge is shaping up to be one of the most exciting food series of the year. With Apple TV+ and Studio Ramsay Global at the helm, expectations are high.

But until an Italian chef gets announced, we’ll be twirling carbonara and refreshing Instagram like it’s our full-time job.