Alba Brings Its NYC Roots to the Heart of West Hollywood

Cucina Alba’s West Coast expansion brings handmade pasta and New York polish to a new indoor-outdoor space on Melrose Avenue.

11:00 AM EDT on May 12, 2025

Negroni cocktail with an Alba-etched ice cube and orange twist garnish.

Alba’s house Negroni, served with signature-branded ice and citrus. Courtesy of Alba.

Prince Street Hospitality, the group behind Cucina Alba in New York, has opened Alba in West Hollywood. The new restaurant, located at 8451 Melrose Avenue, marks the team’s first West Coast project and brings a similar approach to Italian cooking, service, and atmosphere that earned attention in Manhattan.

Orecchiette pasta in spicy tomato sauce.
Orecchiette with spicy tomato sauce, creamy burrata, and fresh basil at Alba. Courtesy of Alba.

Chef Adam Leonti, who oversees both locations, has developed a menu that balances fine Italian dining and comfort. There’s a clear respect for Italian tradition—pasta made fresh in-house, wood-fired meats, and impressive vegetable dishes —but with updates that reflect a California setting. One of the standout dishes is the orecchiette arrabbiata, served tableside with burrata placed directly over the top. The agnolotti is filled with a savory cheese blend and served in a black truffle fonduta—rich but not heavy. The chicken alla diavola is deeply seasoned, crisp-skinned, and served with charred lemon.

Plate of agnolotti with truffle cream sauce at Alba restaurant.
Agnolotti with truffle cream sauce, a signature pasta at Alba. Courtesy of Alba.

But definitely don’t skip the starters! The house focaccia is golden and just chewy enough, served with whipped ricotta and a drizzle of honey. Market-driven vegetable dishes, such as carrots with fennel and Roman artichokes, complete the beginning of a truly remarkable list of culinary options. In addition, the cocktail menu includes multiple spritzes, classic martinis poured from a cart, and pre-batched Negronis.

Cozy dining nook with wood paneling and warm lighting inside Alba restaurant.
Alba’s inviting interior blends mid-century style with warm Italian hospitality. Courtesy of Alba.

The restaurant itself is large, at 10,000 square feet, but still feels intimate. Designed by GRT Architects, the space features terrazzo floors, white oak paneling, and a retractable striped roof over the patio. Alex Proba created the custom murals, which add color without overwhelming the room. Indoor and outdoor seating blend together, with calm lighting and texture that make the space work equally well for a weeknight dinner or date night.

Alba West Hollywood is open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner, with lunch service expected to begin soon.

