How to Make My Mother’s “Fall Apart” Artichokes

Joanna Moeller winds up her artichoke series with this soft and savory recipe passed down from her grandmother and adapted by her mother.

10:00 AM EDT on April 10, 2025

A soft and savory artichoke dish by Joanna Moeller.

Welcome back to The Artichoke Series. I’m closing out this series with my all-time favorite artichokes: My Mother’s Artichokes (aka "Fall Apart" artichokes).

This is definitely a unique recipe that I’m sure has been adapted through the years. My mother originally got this recipe from my Sicilian grandmother on my father’s side. I have definitely seen Sicilian style artichoke recipes before made with onions and pecorino cheese. I’m not exactly sure where the garlic and good caramelization from the onion came into play. Nonetheless, they are so delicious.

My mother made these for holidays and also when they were in season. I looked forward to having them every single time. Since she always hosted large family gatherings, she would make lots of these and let them slowly cook on the stove all day. When it was time to serve, they had developed such deep and rich flavor and become almost “melty” resulting in a very special artichoke experience. 

Fall Apart Artichokes

Fall Apart Artichokes

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

2

hours 

Ingredients

  • 4 4 artichokes

  • 3/4 lb. 3/4 Pecorino cheese, finely grated

  • 3 cloves 3 garlic, grated

  • 1 cup 1 chopped fresh parsley

  • Salt to taste

  • Lots of freshly ground black pepper

  • 3 medium 3 yellow onions, cut into large pieces

  • Extra virgin olive oil

  • Sea salt and black pepper

  • 1 1 lemon, halved

Directions

  • Combine the grated Pecorino, chopped parsley, a pinch of sea salt, lots of black pepper, and grated garlic in a bowl. Set aside.
  • Cut the stem from the base of the artichokes. 
  • Remove the outer peel of the stem and rub with lemon to prevent discoloration. 
  • Cut the tops of the leaves off the artichoke, as well as any small, hard leaves remaining on the outside of the base. 
  • Remove the choke from center and scrape all of the inside until the heart is exposed. 
  • Place lots of the cheese stuffing in the center of the artichoke as well as between some of the leaves. 
  • Add 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil to a heavy bottom pot over medium-high heat.
  • Add onions and artichoke stems. 
  • Place your stuffed artichokes on top and put a lid on it. 
  • Do not touch for at least 10-15 mins.
  • Once you see a bit color on the onions, add in 1 cup of water (try to scrape up any remaining bits and stir the onions around a bit).
  • Cover again, and let cook for a minimum of 1 hour on medium/ low heat (if there is still quite a bit of liquid, you can remove the top and let it evaporate a bi). 
  • Remove artichokes from pan and spoon the caramelized onions and the delicious sauce that develops over the artichokes. 

