How to Make My Mother’s “Fall Apart” Artichokes

Welcome back to The Artichoke Series. I’m closing out this series with my all-time favorite artichokes: My Mother’s Artichokes (aka "Fall Apart" artichokes).

This is definitely a unique recipe that I’m sure has been adapted through the years. My mother originally got this recipe from my Sicilian grandmother on my father’s side. I have definitely seen Sicilian style artichoke recipes before made with onions and pecorino cheese. I’m not exactly sure where the garlic and good caramelization from the onion came into play. Nonetheless, they are so delicious.

My mother made these for holidays and also when they were in season. I looked forward to having them every single time. Since she always hosted large family gatherings, she would make lots of these and let them slowly cook on the stove all day. When it was time to serve, they had developed such deep and rich flavor and become almost “melty” resulting in a very special artichoke experience.