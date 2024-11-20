Spaghetti alla Carbonara in the Traditional Fashion

The quintessential dish of Rome! Although Spaghetti alla Carbonara is one of the most imitated recipes in the world with a multitude of variations, the original recipe calls for just a few ingredients: Italian guanciale (pork jowl or cheek), Pecorino Romano cheese, black pepper, fresh eggs, and pasta.

This traditional Spaghetti alla Carbonara recipe from my new cookbook, Pasta Affair: 50 Authentic Recipes From Italy, uses only traditional ingredients and is made without the cream, onion, or peas often seen in Italian restaurants outside of Italy.

TIPS

Guanciale or Pancetta?

Guanciale is considered more traditional than pancetta in this recipe. However, even in Italy, restaurants will sometimes use pancetta.

Finely grate the cheese!

Be sure to use very finely grated Pecorino cheese. If you use a food processor to grate the Pecorino from a wedge, use a fork to push the grated cheese through a fine sieve as well to create a fine powder.

