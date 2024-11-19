Italian Culinary Star Flavia Diamante Explains Her Cookbook, Pasta Affair

Seductive strands of pasta and sumptuous sauces…Are you ready to indulge in an unforgettable Pasta Affair? I’m so pleased to announce the debut of my new pasta cookbook, Pasta Affair: 50 Authentic Italian Recipes from Italy , a must-have for any serious lover of Italian food, featuring over 50 classic pasta recipes you can make at home!

In this cookbook, you’ll discover the secrets of authentic Italian cooking—from iconic dishes like Spaghetti alla Carbonara to hidden gems like Spaghetti all’Assassina. Born and raised in Italy, I lend my scientific expertise as a PhD in Medical Biotechnology to develop recipes that are easy to follow and troubleshoot common problems encountered by home cooks looking to master Italian cuisine.

Pasta Affair has something for everyone, with vegetarian, meat-lovers', and seafood recipes. Whether you're a beginner or a culinary master, this book is for you! Co-author Nicole Burger and I have included tips to suit any skill level. Pair quick and easy sauce recipes with dry pasta for a fast lunch or dinner, or follow our pro tips to elevate your dishes into gourmet meals with handmade pasta and fresh tomato sauce.

The cover of Pasta Affair, a new cookbook by Flavia Diamonte. Photo by Julia DePascali.

While this cookbook isn't solely devoted to the art of handmade pasta, you will learn to make and shape many classics, including tortellini, gnocchi, pici, ravioli, and tagliatelle.

The eBook formats of this pasta cookbook also include convenient links to 4,000 video recipes to enhance your cooking experience with step-by-step video tutorials from the renowned PIATTO™ Italian cooking network, with over 20 million views on YouTube. This network includes popular YouTube channels such as youtube.com/PIATTO and youtube.com/PIATTORECIPES .

And of course, all of the recipes in Pasta Affair include mouthwatering full-color images so you never have to wonder what the final dish should look like. Over the years, cooking has become a way to connect with my roots and share a piece of my homeland with new family and friends. This book is the fruit of that passion—a celebration of authentic Italian cuisine inspired by love and tradition. My recipes are also a testament to the Mediterranean diet—which, by definition, includes traditional Italian cooking—deeply rooted in both medical science and culinary art.

Buon appetito!