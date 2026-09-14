Mondays With Michele: Where the Week Begins with Italian Flare

Mondays feel like a chance to reset, refresh and savor food that will set the tone for the new week. I’m Michele Sessa, and I’m so incredibly proud to partner with Appetito magazine for my new series, “Mondays with Michele.”
I’ll be celebrating seasonal ingredients with approachable cooking techniques all inspired by my Italian family and love for all things Italian. I’m inviting you to my table to share authentic recipes from generations past and the stories behind them because aren’t food memories the best memories to share?
Growing up in upstate New York, all the women in my life inspired my love for food, family, honoring holiday traditions and developing my own creative spirit. After moving to NYC to pursue a fashion industry career, my creative flair found inspiration from other cultures and cuisines. You will find those bold influences in my Italian recipes that bring a unique twist to the table.
Now that we live in Florida, you’ll get a glimpse of our hydroponic garden and multiple fruit trees that I hope will survive after the cold winter. Our peaches, mangos and star fruit have appeared in crostatas, panzanella salads and seafood dishes and I’ll be hopefully creating more Italian sensations with them here!
Are you looking for a way to incorporate old and new into your friends and family celebrations? This is the place to be, and I look forward to hearing what foods or themes you want to find here. I’ll be cooking and baking both old and newly written recipes for this series, and I hope to make Mondays a fresh start in your kitchen!
To begin the series, I’m making the most of late-summer produce with my zucchini and yellow squash gratin. If your garden is overflowing with different kinds of squash, this crunchy-topped baked dish needs to be in your rotation. The topping is a tasty combination of grated cheese and my homemade Italian breadcrumbs, but you can use store bought breadcrumbs, too. It’s easy enough to make on a weeknight and it's so pretty that you’ll want to add it to your upcoming holiday meals.
Don’t skip salting and patting the squash dry step as it keeps the casserole from getting watery. That’s my special tip for the day!
Editor's Note: You can find more of Michele's Appetito recipes here and also on Instagram @michele7533.
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