Ops East Village Launches Collaborative Pizza Series in NYC

The James Beard Award-nominated pizzeria celebrates community with a new pizza series featuring collaborations with Rosella, Yellow Rose, Win Son Bakery, and more.

9:00 AM EDT on October 27, 2025

Sourdough Margherita pizza with basil and tomato sauce at Ops East Village.

Margherita pizza at Ops East Village. Photo courtesy of Heather Willensky.

Ops East Village is introducing something special to the neighborhood this fall — a series of collaborative pizzas created with some of New York’s most beloved local restaurants. The James Beard Award-nominated pizzeria and wine bar, known for its naturally fermented sourdough pies, is showcasing a lineup of inventive combinations that blend Ops’ pizza expertise with the distinct flavors of its East Village neighbors.

“We love the East Village so much and are excited to be in this neighborhood,” says Executive Chef and Partner Mike Fadem. “This is such a nice way to connect with the community here. We get to hang out with our neighbors and connect on a deep level over making a dish together.” The collaborations highlight not just local creativity but also the neighborhood’s close-knit food scene, giving diners a new reason to explore the East Village pizza series this season.

A Celebration of Neighborhood Creativity

Mike Fadem and Marie Tribouilloy seated at Ops East Village with pizzas and red wine.
Ops partners Mike Fadem and Marie Tribouillo enjoying pizza and wine. Photo Credit: Heather Willensky

Each collaboration begins with a shared idea that highlights what the partner restaurant does best. From there, Fadem and his team turn that inspiration into pizza form, blending their expertise in naturally fermented dough with the signature flavors of each collaborator.

“We begin by thinking about ingredients and dishes that showcase what the restaurants do best. And then, we work on turning these ideas into a pizza, which is what we're good at,” Fadem told Appetito Magazine. “We take our pizza expertise and combine it with what the other restaurant is great at. That's the basic idea, which makes it feel like a real collaboration between the two restaurants.”

A Flavorful Lineup

The series brings together a dynamic mix of restaurants that capture the spirit of the East Village dining scene.

It kicked off last week with Ops and Rosella. Next up, Yellow Rose (October 28–30) offers a spicy and savory blend of housemade chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, cotija cheese, and jalapeño. Win Son Bakery (November 4–6) brings a Taiwanese-inspired creation with braised pork, basil, cilantro, chili, and five-spice béchamel, while Ha’s Đặc Biệt (November 11–13) pairs mozzarella, lobster, Chinese sausage, scallion oil, Maggi black pepper, and chilis. Rounding out the month, Ho Foods (November 18–20) features cabbage, fried prawns, fried shallots, white pepper, and mozzarella. The series concludes with Carnitas Ramirez (December 2–4), a Tavern-style pie topped with mozzarella, carnitas, pickled onions, and pineapple.

Each collaboration reflects the creativity and culinary range of the neighborhood, transforming familiar flavors into something playful and new. Together, they form a limited-time pizza series that captures the vibrant spirit of the East Village dining community.

Honoring Pizza Traditions, Old and New

Ops East Village also features the Tavernetta-style thin crust, a nod to Fadem’s St. Louis roots. The style offers a crisp, nostalgic counterpart to the Neapolitan-style pies that first made Ops famous in Brooklyn.

“This is a style of pizza that I grew up eating in St. Louis,” he says. “It’s very different from Neapolitan or New York-style pizza, but I think it can be equally pleasing.” The addition of Tavernetta-style pies has allowed the East Village team to expand creatively, offering guests something familiar yet unexpected.

The Joy of Experimentation

While the series is full of creative flavor pairings, what surprises Fadem most is how each collaboration pushes boundaries. “My favorite thing about doing this is how it expands our minds at what is possible on pizza. It’s not only fun for us, but it’s also very educational,” he told Appetito Magazine.

Each new pizza captures the spontaneity and shared curiosity that define the neighborhood. The collaborations showcase how community-driven cooking can inspire new flavor ideas while honoring local traditions.

A Great Time to Be in the East Village

As for the current mood in the East Village food community, Fadem keeps it simple. “It’s a great vibe,” he says.

The East Village outpost builds on the success of Ops Brooklyn, which has been recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Wine Program and one of the Top 50 Pizzerias in the USA by 50 Top Pizza. With this new series, Ops proves that pizza can be a community conversation that celebrates creativity and connection.

