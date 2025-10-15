Sicily’s Fiasconaro Lands in New York

If the holidays in Sicily had a scent, it would be the buttery sweetness of a panettone fresh from the oven. For more than seventy years, that scent has drifted out from the medieval streets of Castelbuono, where the Fiasconaro family built a pastry legacy now recognized around the world.

This fall, that same aroma arrives in Manhattan. Fiasconaro has opened its first-ever U.S. pop-up at 422 West Broadway, inviting New Yorkers to experience Sicily’s most iconic holiday tradition in the heart of SoHo.

From October 16, 2025 through January 15, 2026, the shop will showcase Sicily’s most beloved sweets. Visitors can browse collectible tins wrapped in bold Dolce&Gabbana patterns, sample creamy pistachio spreads, and of course, take home one of Fiasconaro’s famous panettoni.

For Italians, panettone is a nostalgic part of the holiday season. Fiasconaro has taken that sentiment and turned it into an ambassador of Sicilian craftsmanship, blending century-old techniques with native ingredients like Sicilian pistachios, citrus, Modica chocolate, and Marsala wine. And now, they are sharing it with New York.

“This operation marks a new phase in our path of internationalization and reflects the brand’s growth in the U.S. market, which today represents our leading foreign market, accounting for 13% of export revenue,” said Agata Fiasconaro, Brand Manager.

The Art of Sicilian Craftsmanship

Fiasconaro’s Panettone Maximus, an extraordinary statement piece crafted for grand celebrations. Courtesy of Fiasconaro. Photo by Fiasconaro.

The company’s path from Castelbuono to SoHo has been decades in the making. Founded in 1953 by Mario Fiasconaro, the pastry house is now led by the second and third generations, brothers Nicola, Fausto, and Martino, who have kept the focus on quality and artistry while expanding internationally. Their creations are still made using natural mother-yeast fermentation and Sicilian ingredients sourced through local partnerships, a practice that gives each loaf its distinct texture and fragrance.

Beyond the panettone, the SoHo pop-up highlights the brand’s full range - nougats, torroncini, and a collection of spreads flavored with pistachio, almond, chocolate, and manna. Prices range from $12 to $380, spanning petite holiday gifts to impressive statement pieces like the Panettone Maximus - a showpiece meant for the grandest of celebrations.

Dolce&Gabbana: Sicilian Style in Every Tin

Fiasconaro’s Dolce&Gabbana tins. Courtesy of Fiasconaro. Photo by Ziliani.

The collaboration with Dolce&Gabbana has elevated Fiasconaro’s pastries into something between haute couture and culinary art. Their co-branded tins, inspired by Sicilian carts, have become as collectible as the confections inside. At the heart of the partnership, though, remains Fiasconaro’s devotion to craftsmanship and legacy.

“Tradition is the foundation of Sicilian pastry making,” says Nicola Fiasconaro, the family’s Master Pastry Chef. “It connects us to our history and culture. I always aim to respect those roots while also infusing my own creativity into the process. Each dessert tells a story… Passion fuels everything; without it, the art of pastry just wouldn’t be the same,” he added.

From Castelbuono to SoHo

Master Pastry Chef Nicola Fiasconaro. Courtesy of Fiasconaro.

For the brothers, bringing their family’s craft to New York is both a milestone and a return to the essence of what panettone means. “The panettone is not only a beloved dessert; it represents the communal experience of celebration and togetherness. Sharing it in New York and all the United States allows me to showcase a slice of Sicilian culture and craftsmanship to an international audience,” said Nicola.

From Sicily’s Madonie mountains to Manhattan’s cobblestones, Fiasconaro’s arrival in SoHo brings a touch of Sicilian tradition to New York. Inside the shop, the holidays will begin with a slice of panettone—soft, fragrant, and unmistakably Sicilian.