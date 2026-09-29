The Flame, the Field and the Sourdough: A New Wave of Pizza

My obsession with sourdough didn’t start in my family’s pizzeria or even a local bakery. It began in the four walls of my New Jersey kitchen at the tail end of the pandemic. Like millions of Americans who suddenly found comfort and safety in their homes, I plunged headfirst into baking. At the height of my sourdough obsession, I was nurturing three distinct starters on my counter, which I called my "sourdough babies," feeding them religiously and turning out an endless rotation of artisan loaves, pizza crusts, fluffy pancakes and banana walnut muffins.

Homemade muffins made with sourdough starter.

What began as a personal quarantine (and winter) coping mechanism for me had already revealed itself to be part of a massive, sweeping movement across the United States. Bakers, chefs and pizza makers were rejecting fast, commercial yeast in favor of ancient grains, local flavor and gut-friendly health.

Naturally, this national sourdough awakening didn't stop at bread. It ignited a full-blown sourdough pizza revolution. And a space where forward-thinking pizzaiolos created some uniquely incredible pies.

The sourdough pizza movement

Pizza topped with tomato, cheese and basil.

Like many of the talented chefs and pizza makers whom I interview on The Pizza Story Podcast, sourdough has moved me. But what I realized during my travels to Italy is that sourdough isn’t something new. It’s that American pizza makers are taking a time-honored Italian tradition and bringing it straight into the pan. They’re cooking without boundaries, fueled by local harvests, wild sourdough and a deep connection to the land.

Long before commercial yeast made its way into fast-paced kitchens, Italian bakers relied strictly on lievito madre, wild mother dough cultures fed with patience, flour and water. Sourdough wasn't a buzzword back in 18th-century Naples; it was simply the only way to bake. While the industrial boom of the mid-20th century temporarily traded that “slow method” for the speed of brewer’s yeast, Italy’s modern master pizzaioli have been quietly carrying on the tradition of those ancient roots.

By returning to lievito madre, they aren't just honoring centuries of heritage. They are chasing that complex depth of flavor and effortless digestibility that only sourdough can create.

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Rooted in the soil: The new farm-to-table wave

Fresh produce growing on a local farm.

These makers prove that a pizzeria can be an extension of the local farm, turning a simple dough ball into a canvas for the surrounding landscape. This farm-to-table theme is deeply rooted in fresh local ingredients.

Chef Jenny Messing left the corporate world to pursue a deeper calling at The Little JEM Kitchen, crafting live-fire sourdough pizza rooted entirely in the rhythm of the farm. By sourcing hyper-seasonal produce from local stewards like The Ecology Center in Southern California, Jenny lets the land dictate her menu, turning every pie into a seasonal reflection of the surrounding soil. Just down the road, operations like Woodstock Farina blend heritage smoke-cooking techniques with fresh local sourcing. By pushing outside traditional boundaries, they’re proving that live-fire wood, regional produce and deep cultural roots can completely reinvent the outdoor pizza experience.

In Portland, Oregon, Candy Yiu of The Turning Peel also turned a pandemic coping mechanism into a celebrated craft. Baking sourdough pizza and handing out free homemade bread to neighbors blossomed into a passionate movement centered on slow fermentation and local care. She approaches dough with a baker's soul, letting naturally fermented, long-risen sourdough serve as the foundation for hyper-seasonal toppings. Her journey from neighborly generosity to craft pizza maker highlights how simple flour, water and wild yeast can build a resilient, nourishment-first community right around the fire.

Across the ocean and back again: A living tradition in the soil

Then there’s Chef Boris Berard of ORA 1929, who takes wild sourdough into uncharted territory. Nurturing a vibrant starter, he layers his award-winning crusts with rich, unexpected elements such as tender confited lamb, silky small-batch farm labneh and fresh herbs plucked directly from local purveyors in the South of France.

Across the Atlantic on the East Coast, Thomas Novosel, Jr., of Happy Valley Chef brings that same homestead intention to life. Thomas builds his entire menu from the hearth of the land, using hyper-seasonal produce to craft not only extraordinary farm-to-table pies, but nourishing soups and staples that celebrate the soil in its purest form.

Just like in Italy, where each region proudly serves dishes from the harvest of the land, these pizza makers remind us that great food is an act of stewardship. And the best part? We get our agricultural soul back, one slice at a time.