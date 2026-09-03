Cicchetti: What Exactly Is This Venetian Tradition? 

Venetians are incredibly proud of their cuisine and have been for centuries. Walking around Venice makes it easy to explore the Rialto Fish Market, the countless restaurants and cafes lining the streets and canals, and, of course, the bacari serving cicchetti throughout Venice.

What are cicchetti?

Cicchetto derives from the Venetian dialect and means a small portion or little bite. Often described as an Italian twist on tapas, these small dishes have become closely associated with Venice. It is uncommon to visit Venice without trying at least one cicchetti during your stay.

Why are cicchetti so popular?

Cicchetti in Venice. Photo credit: Clare Marston

Cicchetti are more than a quick bite in Venice. Their affordability, variety and casual nature make them an easy way to experience the city’s food and culture. Whether enjoyed during a short stop or as part of a bacaro tour, they offer visitors a glimpse into everyday Venetian life.

Love discovering Italy one bite at a time? Subscribe to the free Appetito newsletter for the latest restaurant openings and Italian travel news.

They are inexpensive

Sometimes costing only 1 or 2 euros each, cicchetti offer an opportunity to enjoy a traditional and affordable meal in a city often considered expensive.

A chance to eat like a local

Venetians use bacari as meeting places for friends and family. If connecting with locals and learning about the culture are important to you, these bars are an excellent place to start.

Freshly prepared each day

Because cicchetti are so popular, bacari can prepare them fresh each day. It is highly unlikely that you will find frozen cicchetti in Venice’s popular bars. Bacaro owners take pride in serving fresh ingredients and flavorful food.

Many flavors

Usually served in combinations of meat, fish or vegetables, cicchetti offer something for everyone. The wide selection is part of its appeal, with plenty of flavors and combinations to try.

An informal atmosphere

Most bacari are standing room only, encouraging you to talk to other people and experience the sociable side of Venetian life. Do not try to make a reservation, as they usually don't have them available. Bacari appeal to people’s desire to share food and good times with their friends and family.

Quick and simple

Simply go to the counter, order a few pieces with a spritz or ombra (highly recommended), and pay and stay for as long as you like. You may find yourself ordering a few more bites or maybe another spritz.

Bacari are often visited as part of a walking tour, and it is recommended to have a couple of pieces in each place.

How to order cicchetti

A selection of cicchetti at a Venetian bacaro. Photo credit: Clare Marston

Most bacari serve variations on three main categories: meat, fish and vegetables. But there are many choices.

The best way to experience them is to go into a bacaro and ask the owner to bring you a selection. They will be thrilled to surprise you with a fantastic selection that they are most proud of serving.

Choices may be hot or cold. Sometimes they are simple and elegant, while others are modern with a creative flair. It really does depend on how they are feeling, and they are different from one day to the next. One thing is certain: Bacaro owners are true creative masters of their art.

A two-day bacaro itinerary in Venice

Prawn skewers served with fresh bread. Photo credit: Clare Marston

In my opinion, some of the best bacari can be found in Cannaregio, situated in the northern part of Venice. When you arrive at Venezia Santa Lucia station, you are very close to the neighborhood. Cannaregio is also close to the Jewish Ghetto and offers quieter streets and canals to explore. You will soon discover that the best bacari are not in the areas of grandeur like St. Mark's Basilica. Instead, they are off the tourist trail completely.

There is also little need for Google maps. In fact, it can be quite frustrating because the narrow streets are so close together, making it difficult to follow GPS.

The following bacari can be visited over two days while exploring several of Venice’s neighborhoods. This is not a complete list, but rather a selection of memorable stops discovered during multiple visits to the city.

Osteria Al Squero

Fondamenta Nani, 943–944, 30123

Known for its cicchetti, Italian wines and views of the gondola repair yard across the canal, visitors can take their food and drinks outside and watch craftspeople restore gondolas.

Cantine del Già Schiavi

Fondamenta Nani, 992, 30123

Bar Ai Artisti

Campo San Barnaba, 2771, 30123

Arcicchetti Bakaro

Campo dei Tolentini, 183, 30135

Osteria della Rivetta

Calle Sechera, 637, 30135

Cip & Ciop

Lista Vecchia dei Bari, 1162, 30135

Birreria Zanon

Fondamenta dei Ormesini, 2735, 30121

Bacareto da ea Neni

Fondamenta dei Ormesini, 2737, 30121

Bacaro ae Bricoe

Fondamenta dei Ormesini, 2684, 30121

Bacaro all’Imbuto

Corte Seconda del Milion, 5856, 30121

Da Mario & I Fioi

Calle Larga Giacinto Gallina, 6370

Bacaro aea Pescaria

Sestiere San Polo, 317, 30125

Barcollo Bar

Sestiere San Polo, 219, 30125

This is only a sampling of the best bacari I have discovered during my time in Venice, with many others waiting to be explored. Follow this itinerary on your next visit, or use it as a starting point to create a bacaro tour of your own.