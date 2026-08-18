Olympia Arpaia’s Italian Cheesecake

On September 24, 1971, during La Tavernetta's first year, Newsday food editor Barbara Rader opened her review with, “The chef does the cooking, but the owner’s mother bakes the cheesecake.”
Olympia Arpaia had brought the recipe from Naples the year before. She spoke no English, and she demonstrated it for Rader in the same small kitchen where Donatella’s crib sat beside the dishwasher: ricotta strained through a food mill, candied citron and orange water, a slice of lemon peel steeped in the pastry cream and lifted out. Here is her recipe, 55 years later.