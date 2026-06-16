Why Sciacca May Be Sicily’s Next Great Food Destination

The road to Vela Ristorante is not one most visitors to Sicily ever take.

While travelers crowd the streets of Taormina and fill restaurant reservations weeks in advance in Palermo, the fishing town of Sciacca on Sicily’s western coast continues to move at its own pace. Fishermen still unload their catch in the harbor and families gather in the piazza late into the evening.

That energy is precisely what attracted four hospitality professionals from different parts of Italy who saw something others had overlooked: the opportunity to build a destination restaurant in a town better known for its fishing fleet than fine dining.

The team behind Vela welcomes guests to one of Sciacca's most exciting dining destinations. Photo credit: Michele Milazzo and Luca Pendola

Perched above the harbor with sweeping views of the Mediterranean, Vela combines contemporary Sicilian cuisine, polished hospitality and a team that knows how to produce results. Behind the project are restaurant manager and sommelier Valerio Fini, hotel director and maître d' Alice Bressan, executive chef Francesco Crimi and pastry chef Giada Bressan, a team whose backgrounds span fine dining, luxury hospitality, and wine and restaurant management.

What brought them together was a shared vision for what hospitality could be. "We didn't come to Sicily simply to open a restaurant," Fini told Appetito. "We came to build a life project."

Betting on Sciacca

The story of Vela began with a vacation.

The team first visited Sciacca during the town's famous Carnival celebrations and discovered the terrace where the restaurant now stands. That discovery ultimately led them to invest in a town still largely overlooked by international travelers rather than one of Sicily's established culinary destinations. They were drawn to the vibe that remains increasingly difficult to find in heavily touristed destinations. They partnered with local entrepreuners, the Zito family, who believed in the project from the beginning.

Vela overlooks Sciacca's harbor and the Mediterranean Sea. Photo credit: Michele Milazzo and Luca Pendola

The choice now feels remarkably forward-thinking. As travelers seek experiences beyond Sicily's most famous cities, towns like Sciacca are attracting attention for exactly the qualities that first inspired the Vela team.

"We chose Sciacca because of its authenticity, its people, and its enormous untapped potential as a gastronomic destination," Fini said.

Planning a trip to Sicily? Explore more of Appetito's favorite restaurants, hotels, and culinary experiences across the island.

Taking Sicilian Cuisine Forward

Contemporary Sicilian cuisine highlights local ingredients at Vela. Photo credit: Michele Milazzo and Luca Pendola

Several members of the team built their careers in Michelin-recognized restaurants before arriving in Sciacca, and those experiences helped shape the standards that guests have grown to expect.

"Excellence is never the result of one extraordinary gesture," chef Crimi said. "It comes from hundreds of small details executed consistently every day."

That philosophy influences everything from service and wine pairings to ingredient sourcing and menu development.

One dish that best captures that approach is the restaurant's handmade spaghetti with butter, anchovies and Sciacca pink shrimp. The ingredients are deeply local, while the execution reflects years of fine-dining experience. Throughout the menu, seafood, seasonal produce, and traditional Sicilian flavors are presented with a contemporary perspective.

The restaurant's Five Senses tasting experience is inspired by the sights, sounds, aromas, textures and flavors that surround guests from the moment they arrive. It aims to transform the experience of Sciacca itself into a meal. Unique options like the Raviolo with Turnip Greens include blue sheep cheese and hazelnuts and the Offal “Magnum” with black cherry and dried fruit demonstrate how the kitchen balances creativity with a deep respect for Sicilian culinary traditions.

"The territory naturally activates all five senses," Giada Bressan added.

More Than a Restaurant

Breakfast at Domus Maris comes with sweeping views of Sciacca's harbor. Photo credit: Michele Milazzo and Luca Pendola

For all of the attention paid to the food, Vela's greatest strength may be its approach to hospitality. Hotel director Alice Bressan believes true luxury today is feeling welcomed, not intimidated. By staying in the hotel, guests are introduced to the culture and traditions of the town itself. "We want them to experience not just a meal or a stay, but the very best of Sciacca," Alice said.

Because the same leadership team oversees both Vela and Domus Maris Boutique Hotel, guests can experience a seamless approach to hospitality that extends beyond the dining room.

Fini explained that they don't simply want people to remember Vela. They want Vela to become one of the reasons they decide to come to Sciacca.

After an evening overlooking the harbor and experiencing the care that goes into every aspect of the restaurant, it's easy to imagine that happening.

Vela Ristorante. Piazza A. Scandaliato, 6 - Sciacca (AG), Sicilia @vela.ristorante

