Where to Eat Gluten-Free Pizza in Rome

Few would believe that Italy is a dream destination for celiacs. But with food being essential to the culture, it should come as no surprise that Italians never exclude anyone at the table. If you're celiac or gluten sensitive, you know it can be hard to find good gluten-free pizza. Rome is the gateway into Italy for most visitors and a treasure trove of gluten-free restaurants. It’s also home to many talented pizzaiolos, which is why I make it a point to eat as much gluten-free pizza as I can whenever I visit the city. After tireless tasting, I’ve rounded up my favorites. They're all certified by the Associazione Italiana Celiachia (AIC), which trains and certifies restaurants to offer safe conditions for celiacs. So, you can dig in without any worries!

Mama Eat Roma

A gluten-free Margherita & Pistacchiosa at Mama Eat in Rome. Photo courtesy of Mama Eat.

In the heart of Rome’s hip Trastevere neighborhood is Mama Eat, a reputable chain offering Neapolitan-style gluten-free pizza and more. They also boast several other locations in Rome and elsewhere in Italy. The mastermind behind this brand is Mamma Marcella, a celiac herself. With all menu items available to order gluten-free, this restaurant ensures an inclusive experience for all. Among the many options is the pistacchiosa, which includes pistachio cream, three cheeses, and sliced mortadella. And since there’s an affinity between pizza bianca (white pizza) and mortadella in Rome, I’d highly recommend trying this one!

Voglio Di Pizza

Just steps from Campo de' Fiori is Voglia di Pizza, a charming restaurant that offers both regular and gluten-free pizza. Featuring a pliable crust, their pizzas can be eaten portafoglio (wallet) style. This popular Neapolitan technique involves folding a pizza in four, similar to how one folds a wallet. Regardless of how you eat your pizza, the real dilemma is choosing from their ample selection of toppings. You can go for a classic Margherita or maybe skip the sauce and opt for red onions and sausage instead.

Pizza in Trevi

Gluten-free Pizza Margherita at Pizza in Trevi in Rome. Photo courtesy of Pizza in Trevi.

Around the corner from the Trevi Fountain, this is one of Rome’s busiest spots for pizza—and with good reason! Pizza in Trevi offers both dine-in and takeout and is a mainstay for both regular and gluten-free pizza. Their crust is made from a blend of organic flours and strikes the perfect balance between thin, yet dense. With so many toppings to choose from, you’ll definitely be spoiled for choice here. My favorite among these is their Margherita topped with prosciutto crudo. They also offer a wide menu of Italian specialties, which is great if someone in your group doesn’t want pizza.

Pantha Rei

Tucked down a quaint alleyway, Pantha Rei is a reprieve from the tourist crowds outside the Pantheon. With a separate kitchen for gluten-free orders, this is a popular restaurant for celiacs. Diners can rest assured that all precautions are taken to avoid cross contamination. There’s even a system in place to designate tables where a gluten intolerance is present. Offering almost a few dozen types of pizzas and focaccias, this is a must visit! If you’re looking to try something different, consider ordering their zucchini flower and anchovy pizza.

New Food - Ponte Sisto

Gluten-free Neapolitan Pizza & Pizza Al Taglio at New Food in Rome. Photo courtesy of New Food.

An entirely gluten-free chain, New Food serves everything from savory to sweet. With four locations in the Eternal City, it’s a great spot to enjoy pizza al taglio. Large slabs of pizza are cut into generous sized slices, as is traditional in Rome. The popular Roman street food features a crispy exterior and chewy interior. I’m personally a fan of this chain’s pizza bianca with sliced zucchini. After walking the city’s cobblestone streets, it’s the perfect snack to recharge.

Ristorante Mangiafuoco

Pizza Senza Gluten at Ristorante Mangiafuoco in Rome. Photo courtesy of Pizza Mangiafuoco.

You’ll find Ristorante Mangiafuoco just a short distance from Villa Borghese. This AIC-certified restaurant offers a wide menu of gluten-free pizzas made by a Neapolitan pizzaiolo. Here, you can enjoy an authentic experience away from the tourist crowds. And though they serve Neapolitan-style pizza, they offer a Roman twist with topping options like amatriciana and cacio e pepe. Those who find carbs harder to digest will be delighted to know that most of their doughs rise for 48-72 hours! In addition to pizza, Ristorante Mangiafuoco offers a wide range of other gluten-free dishes, from antipasti to desserts.

La Soffitta Renovatio

This popular spot is in the posh neighborhood of Prati. Serving dishes from Rome and Abruzzo, La Soffitta Renovatio was also among the first restaurants in the city to offer Neapolitan pizza. And with an award winning pizzaiolo, it’s no wonder their gluten-free pizza is the recipient of countless rave reviews! They also offer a wide menu of other gluten-free dishes, ensuring everyone’s satisfaction.

