Where to Eat Gluten-Free Pizza in New York City

Gluten-free pizza isn’t so difficult to find these days with many restaurants that serve pizza offering an alternative crust for its allergy-afflicted clientele.

But just like its flour-filled counterpart, not all gluten-free pizza is great gluten-free pizza. Since I moved to Manhattan in 2017, I’ve been seeking out gluten-free pizza across the city and by now, I have some tried and true favorites.

There are plenty more to try and this list is subject to change but Rubirosa, Kesté, Don Antonio, Celeste, and Roey’s are among my consistent favorites.

Editor’s note: If you have questions about cross-contamination and/or other concerns, reach out to the restaurant directly.

Rubirosa

Rubirosa has been a regular fixture in my restaurant rotation since I moved to New York City more than 6 years ago. The Little Italy hotspot has all pizzas available gluten-free and the thin crust is perfect, every time.

My go-to is the “Tie-Dye” pizza — but don’t miss out on seasonal offerings — the house wine is also great.

Kesté Pizza & Vino

Kesté makes its pizzas available as gluten-free.

Kesté Pizza E Vino is an easy pick for pizza night. The Financial District restaurant of chef Roberto Caporuscio is a Neapolitan pizza haven — for people who abstain from eating gluten and for those who can’t get enough. Kesté offers an extensive menu and according to its website “all the options in the menu are also available in Gluten-Free Version.”

Don Antonio

Don Antonio, located in the Theater District, has an extensive, highly-acclaimed pizza menu that can be made entirely gluten-free. The restaurant is home to Giorgia Caporuscio (daughter of Roberto), a master pizza chef in her own right and the youngest woman (at age 22 in 2012) to win the coveted Caputo Cup competition in Naples.

Celeste

Gluten-free pizzas at Celeste. Photo: Morgan Hines

Nestled on the Upper West Side of NYC, Celeste is the perfect, Friday-night hole-in-the-wall kind of pizza experience. The menu at the small restaurant is straightforward and the gluten-free pizza doesn’t miss. The restaurant offers a few variations on their gluten-free pie - though not all pizzas can be made gluten-free that are served at the restaurant. Keep in mind that this restaurant is cash-only.

Roey’s

Pizzas at Roey's.

Roey’s is a hotspot for its 4-5-6 happy hour — with $4 beer, $5 cocktails, and $6 wine — but the restaurant’s gluten-free pizza is worth highlighting. All pizzas offered at the restaurant can be made gluten-free for an upcharge ($4) — and the crust is more than worth the price.

Emmy Squared

Detroit-style and gluten-free pizza at Emmy Squared.

Emmy Squared serves up Detroit-style pies with a variety of topping combinations and they offer gluten-free crust as an option. It’s delicious and different from what you often get in gluten-free pizza - fluffy yet a little heavier than most crusts. Emmy Squared has tons of locations across the city and several across the country in cities including Washington, D.C., Westport, Connecticut, Charlotte, North Carolina, Nashville, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and others with more locations on the way.