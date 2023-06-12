Where to Enjoy Gluten-Free Italian Food in New York City

I love Italian food — pasta, pizza, gnocchi — you name it. But I have a gluten allergy. Seems like that could turn into a pretty big conundrum for someone who is a little too obsessed with carbs to begin with.

But living in New York City, I’ve found that there are plenty of restaurants that offer gluten-free options, and that’s especially true at many of the city’s Italian-focused restaurants.

After nearly six years, I’ve come up with a well-developed list of options. But a few stick out as go-tos for me for a number of reasons. Here are my favorite places to get gluten-free Italian food in NYC right now.

Please note: If you have questions about the menu — including cross-contamination — be sure to ask the restaurant directly.

Senza Gluten

The first time I heard about Senza Gluten — the restaurant literally named “without” gluten — it was harder to find gluten-free options anywhere. And I really had trouble believing it was real. But it was! And I went back for special celebrations for many years in a row. The Greenwich Village restaurant, which opened in 2014, has earned a special place in my heart for its beautiful interior, gluten free-focus and romantic setting.

Pizzas from Kesté Pizza & Vino.

Kesté Pizza & Vino

Kesté Pizza E Vino is an easy pick for pizza night. The Financial District restaurant of chef Roberto Caporuscio is a Neapolitan pizza haven — for people who abstain from eating gluten and for those who can’t get enough. Kesté offers an extensive menu and according to its website “all the options in the menu are also available in Gluten Free Version.”

Rubirosa

Rubirosa is well known for its pizza but this Italian eatery boasts more than just an amazing pie. It also has a complete gluten-free menu available upon request — and it does not disappoint. The Little Italy hotspot has become a regular in my rotation, and I visit frequently to delight in gluten-free pizza, cacio e pepe, mozzarella sticks, and more.

Lucciola

On the city’s Upper West Side, Lucciola is a destination for Italian food lovers, whether gluten-free or not. Executive Chef Michele Casadei Massari is incredibly knowledgeable about what he serves and has a keen interest in food quality, history, sourcing, and science. He takes particular care when it comes to allergies and serves delicious gluten-free pinsa and pasta.

Gluten-free diners can request that any pasta dish at Arthur & Sons, including the carbonara, be made using a quinoa-based ziti noodle.

Arthur & Sons

Focused on old school New York City Italian-American food, Arthur & Sons has plenty of delicious, homestyle options for gluten-free diners. Chef Joe Isidori has created the perfect mix of casual and trendy with his West Village hotspot — and the food doesn’t miss. The gluten-free spicy rigatoni rivals the best offered in the city, and the dessert menu is a sugary heaven.

Don Antonio

Don Antonio, located in the Theater District, has an extensive, highly-acclaimed pizza menu that can be made entirely gluten-free. The restaurant is home to Giorgia Caporuscio (daughter of Roberto), a master pizza chef in her own right and the youngest woman (at age 22 in 2012) to win the coveted Caputo Cup competition in Naples.