Rubirosa Expands Its Product Line With New Pasta Sampler

Rubirosa, the NYC restaurant and pizzeria that opened on Mulberry St. back in 2009, continues to grow the online shop it launched late last year. Adding to its line of sauces, extra virgin olive oil, and its recently released lumache and vodka sauce kit, Rubirosa at Home is now teasing a tin pasta sampler that will be available for the holidays.

The sampler will come in an oversized tin can usually reserved for gift popcorn sets, though Rubirosa’s will feature three dried pastas: the shell-shaped lumache, spirals known as trottole, and casarecce, a longer rolled noodle with a groove down the middle. The $39,99 tin is available for pre-order now and will ship in early November, according to Rubirosa’s website.

The popular pizzeria, perhaps best known for its colorful tie dye pizza, announced its Rubirosa at Home line just a year ago, with eye-catching package design by Louise Fili Ltd., a design studio that has also worked on products and logos for Via Carota and Marcus Samuelsson. Rubirosa first released a marinara sauce and a vodka sauce, becoming the latest in an all-star lineup of NYC Italian restaurants with jarred sauces on the market. The move seemed prescient when sauces from the legendary Harlem restaurant Rao’s became the centerpiece of a $2.7 billion acquisition this summer for its parent company, which was sold to Campbell’s.

Sunday sauce set from Rubirosa.

Rubirosa packages its sauces in a Cucina Combo kit ($47.99), which also features a bottle of extra virgin olive oil. The only dried pasta currently available is lumache—the shape recently featured by Appetito in a sausage lumache bake recipe—in a 3-pack for $28.99, and in sauce combos such as the Sunday sauce set ($74.99).

Earlier this year, Rubirosa began selling its products not just online but at specialty stores and gourmet shops in 37 states.